A look at the headlines right now:

‘Modi and I are world leaders in social media,’ says Donald Trump after meeting Indian PM: USA is ‘primary partner’ for India’s transformation, says Modi in Washington. United States lists Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as global terrorist: The militant leader had vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, the statement said. Those without Aadhaar cannot be deprived of government schemes till next hearing, SC tells Centre: However, the Supreme Court refused to pass any order on the plea against making Aadhaar compulsory for availing government schemes. China says Kailash Mansarovar Yatra suspended because of border standoff: Beijing demanded the withdrawal of Indian troops who had allegedly crossed the Sikkim section of the China-India border. Delhi Golf Club asks Meghalaya woman wearing traditional dress to leave for ‘looking like a maid’: The club officials allegedly told Tailin Lyngdoh, who was wearing a jainsem, that she needed to vacate the place as she looked a like a ‘dustbin’. Heavy rains in Mumbai lead to waterlogging in many places, local train services delayed: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the city for the next 24 hours. SpiceJet tops Bloomberg Intelligence Index as world’s best performing airline stock: However, analysts advised investors to not sell the company’s shares yet. Adityanath ‘satisfied’ with the UP government’s performance in its first 100 days: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said his government had taken ‘big steps’ to improve infrastructure and law and order in the state. Justice CS Karnan asks West Bengal governor for parole: His lawyer said the retired justice is seeking relief on legal and medical grounds. World Bank clears $250-million loan to train Indian youth for better employment opportunities: Under the skill development programme, individuals between the ages of 15 and 59, whether underemployed or unemployed, will receive training.