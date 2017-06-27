The big news: Modi, Trump promise to further Indo-US economic partnership, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: US named Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist, and SC said those without Aadhaar cannot be deprived of government benefits till the next hearing.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Modi and I are world leaders in social media,’ says Donald Trump after meeting Indian PM: USA is ‘primary partner’ for India’s transformation, says Modi in Washington.
- United States lists Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as global terrorist: The militant leader had vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, the statement said.
- Those without Aadhaar cannot be deprived of government schemes till next hearing, SC tells Centre: However, the Supreme Court refused to pass any order on the plea against making Aadhaar compulsory for availing government schemes.
- China says Kailash Mansarovar Yatra suspended because of border standoff: Beijing demanded the withdrawal of Indian troops who had allegedly crossed the Sikkim section of the China-India border.
- Delhi Golf Club asks Meghalaya woman wearing traditional dress to leave for ‘looking like a maid’: The club officials allegedly told Tailin Lyngdoh, who was wearing a jainsem, that she needed to vacate the place as she looked a like a ‘dustbin’.
- Heavy rains in Mumbai lead to waterlogging in many places, local train services delayed: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the city for the next 24 hours.
- SpiceJet tops Bloomberg Intelligence Index as world’s best performing airline stock: However, analysts advised investors to not sell the company’s shares yet.
- Adityanath ‘satisfied’ with the UP government’s performance in its first 100 days: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said his government had taken ‘big steps’ to improve infrastructure and law and order in the state.
- Justice CS Karnan asks West Bengal governor for parole: His lawyer said the retired justice is seeking relief on legal and medical grounds.
- World Bank clears $250-million loan to train Indian youth for better employment opportunities: Under the skill development programme, individuals between the ages of 15 and 59, whether underemployed or unemployed, will receive training.