Three members of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s Hindu Yuva Vahini were arrested in Bareilly on Monday night on charges of gangrape and assault of a police officer. Among those taken into custody are the outfit’s regional president Jitendra Sharma and city unit president Pankaj, reported PTI.

The alleged incident took place in Ganeshnagar area after a dispute between one Deepak and Avinash. Superintendent of Police (City) Rohit Singh Sajwan said it had started out over someone playing loud music, and had escalated after Avinash called his friends, who are members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini. They allegedly barged into Deepak’s house and assaulted the women, the police told the news agency. Later, Deepak and his brother Gaurav allegedly beat up Avinash before handing him over to the police.

Soon other Hindu Yuva Vahini members, including regional president Sharma and city unit president Pankaj, went to the police station to protest against the arrests. The members allegedly assaulted Sub-insepctor Mayank Arora and also allegedly misbehaved with BJP city unit chief Umesh Katharia, who was present at the police station.

SP Sajwan said two FIRs have been lodged – one was filed by Sub-inspector Arora against Avinash, Sharma and Pankaj, and the other by a woman against the three men and another, Anil Saxena, for allegedly gangraping her.