The business wrap: Google fined €2.42 billion for ‘unfair’ search results, and six other top stories
Other headlines: The SC said those without Aadhaar cannot be deprived of Centre’s schemes till next hearing, and SpiceJet became world’s top airline stock.
- European Commission fines Google €2.42 billion for favouring its own search services: It also faces two separate charges under the region’s competition rules related to its mobile software Android, and some advertising products.
- Those without Aadhaar cannot be deprived of government schemes till next hearing, SC tells Centre: However, the Supreme Court refused to pass any order on the plea against making Aadhaar compulsory for availing government schemes.
- SpiceJet tops Bloomberg Intelligence Index as world’s best performing airline stock: However, analysts advised investors to not sell the company’s shares yet.
- World Bank clears $250-million loan to train Indian youth for better employment opportunities: Under the skill development programme, individuals between the ages of 15 and 59, whether underemployed or unemployed, will receive training.
- Arun Jaitley urges Jammu and Kashmir to clear state GST Act for national rollout on July 1: The prices of essential commodities will not rise under the new tax regime, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
- Vivo retains IPL title sponsorship rights for the next 5 years for Rs 2,200 crore: The company’s winning bid is a 554% increase over the previous contract.
- Privatisation of Air India unlikely to happen this financial year: The process will be a long drawn one and will need multiple Cabinet approvals.