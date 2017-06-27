A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

European Commission fines Google €2.42 billion for favouring its own search services: It also faces two separate charges under the region’s competition rules related to its mobile software Android, and some advertising products. Those without Aadhaar cannot be deprived of government schemes till next hearing, SC tells Centre: However, the Supreme Court refused to pass any order on the plea against making Aadhaar compulsory for availing government schemes. SpiceJet tops Bloomberg Intelligence Index as world’s best performing airline stock: However, analysts advised investors to not sell the company’s shares yet. World Bank clears $250-million loan to train Indian youth for better employment opportunities: Under the skill development programme, individuals between the ages of 15 and 59, whether underemployed or unemployed, will receive training. Arun Jaitley urges Jammu and Kashmir to clear state GST Act for national rollout on July 1: The prices of essential commodities will not rise under the new tax regime, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. Vivo retains IPL title sponsorship rights for the next 5 years for Rs 2,200 crore: The company’s winning bid is a 554% increase over the previous contract. Privatisation of Air India unlikely to happen this financial year: The process will be a long drawn one and will need multiple Cabinet approvals.