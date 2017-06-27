Border Security Force Director General KK Sharma on Tuesday said there is a high threat of militant attacks ahead of the Amarnath Yatra this year, PTI reported. Sharma said all measures had been taken to ensure that the pilgrimage, which will begin on June 29 and end August 7, passes off smoothly.

“This year, the threat perception is exceptionally high. There are disturbances in the Valley,” Sharma told ANI. “The possibility of militants disturbing the yatra is very much expected, and keeping that in mind, we have made all arrangements.”

The BSF chief said the routes have been guarded by the force’s troops, along with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force. The Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police are also involved in access control operations and are providing security to the shrine.

Citing an intelligence note received by the senior superintendent of police in Anantnag, Mumbai Mirror on Tuesday reported that militants have been “directed to eliminate 100 to 150 pilgrims and about 100 officers”. There are higher threats of a militant attack during the pilgrimage this year as Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani’s first death anniversary is coming up on July 8.

“LeT and Jaish terrorists may target convoys and camps of pilgrims enroute to the holy cave,” Mumbai Mirror quoted an unidentified police official as saying.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra on Monday conducted an aerial review of the security arrangements and directed authorities to strictly allow only those pilgrims who have valid yatra permits, ANI reported.