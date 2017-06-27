The Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent has said it will target members of the Indian Army who have “the blood of our Kashmiri brothers on their hands”. The outfit released a 20-page document titled “Code of Conduct For Mujahideen In The Subcontinent”, listing out its targets and objectives in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

“All personnel of the military are our targets, whether they be in war zones or in the barracks at their bases,” the document read. “Even personnel on vacation are not exempted due to their battling against the implementation of the Shariah and defending the system of infidelity.”

Accusing India of oppressing Muslims in Kashmir and across the country, AQIS – a branch of global militant outfit Al Qaeda established in 2014 – said the Indian state was also “destroying their [Muslims] homes, weakening them in social status and coercing them to convert to Hinduism”. It also said that India is a “strong ally” of the United States, Russia and Israel “against the Islamic and jihadi awakening in the entire region”.

AQIS also accused India of “usurping” the water of Muslims of Bangladesh, destroying their agriculture and controlling the country’s trade and industry. “History is a witness to the fact that India always wants to make the Muslims of Bengal live as its slaves,” the document said.

Targets in India, Bangladesh and Myanmar:

In the 20-page document, the Al Qaeda branch has listed Hindu separatist organisations, the Indian Army, “blasphemers” and those responsible for the “genocide of Muslims” ever since the Partition as its targets. In Myanmar, it classified the country’s military and the armed Buddhist groups as its target.