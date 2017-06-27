A look at the headlines right now:

Calling those who support Kashmir struggle ‘terrorists’ is unjustified, says Pakistan on Syed Salahuddin: The US had designated the Hizbul Mujahideen chief as a ‘global terrorist’ before Donald Trump’s meeting with Narendra Modi. Those without Aadhaar cannot be deprived of government schemes till next hearing, SC tells Centre: However, the Supreme Court refused to pass any order on the plea against making Aadhaar compulsory for availing government schemes.

Narendra Modi and Trump pledge to destroy ‘radical Islamic terrorism’: This was the first time the two leaders were meeting.

Al Qaeda vows to target Indian Army officers who have the ‘blood of Kashmiris on their hands’: In a 20-page document, the terror outfit accused India of ‘destroying Muslims’ homes, weakening them in social status and coercing them to convert to Hinduism’. High threat of militant attacks ahead of Amarnath Yatra, says BSF chief KK Sharma: Security forces are on alert as Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani’s first death anniversary is coming up on July 8. Sourav Ganguly, Rajeev Shukla on committee to look into contentious Lodha reforms in BCCI: The panel has been asked to identify critical points in the implementation of the recommendations. Bashar al-Assad’s regime is planning another chemical attack, says White House: The US added that Russia and Iran will also have to share the burden of responsibility for such an attack. Cyber attack that hit Ukraine spreads to other countries, including India and United Kingdom: Experts believed the virus could be a ransomware attack similar to last month’s WannaCry hacking. Train tickets to get more expensive from September, says report: The PMO has approved a ‘creeping increase’ in ticket prices, but a Railway official said nothing had been finalised yet. European Commission fines Google €2.42 billion for favouring its own search services: It also faces two separate charges under the region’s competition rules related to its mobile software Android, and some advertising products.