The big news: Pakistan rejects designation of Hizbul chief as a terrorist, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: SC refused to pass an order on making Aadhaar compulsory for central schemes, and Trump and Modi have vowed to destroy ‘Islamic terrorism’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Calling those who support Kashmir struggle ‘terrorists’ is unjustified, says Pakistan on Syed Salahuddin: The US had designated the Hizbul Mujahideen chief as a ‘global terrorist’ before Donald Trump’s meeting with Narendra Modi.
- Those without Aadhaar cannot be deprived of government schemes till next hearing, SC tells Centre: However, the Supreme Court refused to pass any order on the plea against making Aadhaar compulsory for availing government schemes.
- Narendra Modi and Trump pledge to destroy ‘radical Islamic terrorism’: This was the first time the two leaders were meeting.
- Al Qaeda vows to target Indian Army officers who have the ‘blood of Kashmiris on their hands’: In a 20-page document, the terror outfit accused India of ‘destroying Muslims’ homes, weakening them in social status and coercing them to convert to Hinduism’.
- High threat of militant attacks ahead of Amarnath Yatra, says BSF chief KK Sharma: Security forces are on alert as Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani’s first death anniversary is coming up on July 8.
- Sourav Ganguly, Rajeev Shukla on committee to look into contentious Lodha reforms in BCCI: The panel has been asked to identify critical points in the implementation of the recommendations.
- Bashar al-Assad’s regime is planning another chemical attack, says White House: The US added that Russia and Iran will also have to share the burden of responsibility for such an attack.
- Cyber attack that hit Ukraine spreads to other countries, including India and United Kingdom: Experts believed the virus could be a ransomware attack similar to last month’s WannaCry hacking.
- Train tickets to get more expensive from September, says report: The PMO has approved a ‘creeping increase’ in ticket prices, but a Railway official said nothing had been finalised yet.
- European Commission fines Google €2.42 billion for favouring its own search services: It also faces two separate charges under the region’s competition rules related to its mobile software Android, and some advertising products.