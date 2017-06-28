A look at the headlines right now:

Goods and Service Tax rehearsal scheduled for Wednesday night: The event will be held at the Parliament’s Central Hall. Cyber attack that hit Ukraine spreads to other countries, including India and United Kingdom: Experts believed the virus could be a ransomware attack similar to last month’s WannaCry hacking. Narendra Modi and Trump pledge to destroy ‘radical Islamic terrorism’: The Prime Minister ended his three-nation tour in The Netherlands. Will fight Presidential election on ideology of democracy, equality and social justice: Meira Kumar: On Nitish Kumar, she said she had written to regional leaders, asking them to ‘listen to the inner voice of their conscience.’ High threat of militant attacks ahead of Amarnath Yatra, says BSF chief KK Sharma: Security forces are on alert as Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani’s first death anniversary is coming up on July 8. China says Kailash Mansarovar Yatra suspended because of border standoff: Beijing demanded the withdrawal of Indian troops who had allegedly crossed the Sikkim section of the China-India border. Why is Congress bent on ending grand alliance, says KC Tyagi: He also asked the Opposition leaders to stop criticising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Mulayam Singh defends rape-accused Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati, claims he is innocent: He said the police had no proof against the former Uttar Pradesh minister. Al Qaeda vows to target Indian Army officers who have the ‘blood of Kashmiris on their hands’: In a 20-page document, the terror outfit accused India of ‘destroying Muslims’ homes, weakening them in social status and coercing them to convert to Hinduism’. Train tickets to get more expensive from September: Report: The PMO has approved a ‘creeping increase’ in ticket prices, but a Railway official said nothing had been finalised yet.