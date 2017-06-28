The big news: GST rehearsal in Parliament today night, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The cyber attack that hit Ukraine spread worldwide, and PM Narendra Modi ended his three-nation tour in The Netherlands.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Goods and Service Tax rehearsal scheduled for Wednesday night: The event will be held at the Parliament’s Central Hall.
- Cyber attack that hit Ukraine spreads to other countries, including India and United Kingdom: Experts believed the virus could be a ransomware attack similar to last month’s WannaCry hacking.
- Narendra Modi and Trump pledge to destroy ‘radical Islamic terrorism’: The Prime Minister ended his three-nation tour in The Netherlands.
- Will fight Presidential election on ideology of democracy, equality and social justice: Meira Kumar: On Nitish Kumar, she said she had written to regional leaders, asking them to ‘listen to the inner voice of their conscience.’
- High threat of militant attacks ahead of Amarnath Yatra, says BSF chief KK Sharma: Security forces are on alert as Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani’s first death anniversary is coming up on July 8.
- China says Kailash Mansarovar Yatra suspended because of border standoff: Beijing demanded the withdrawal of Indian troops who had allegedly crossed the Sikkim section of the China-India border.
- Why is Congress bent on ending grand alliance, says KC Tyagi: He also asked the Opposition leaders to stop criticising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
- Mulayam Singh defends rape-accused Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati, claims he is innocent: He said the police had no proof against the former Uttar Pradesh minister.
- Al Qaeda vows to target Indian Army officers who have the ‘blood of Kashmiris on their hands’: In a 20-page document, the terror outfit accused India of ‘destroying Muslims’ homes, weakening them in social status and coercing them to convert to Hinduism’.
- Train tickets to get more expensive from September: Report: The PMO has approved a ‘creeping increase’ in ticket prices, but a Railway official said nothing had been finalised yet.