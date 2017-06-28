The voluntary compliance period for linking existing Aadhaar numbers with Permanent Account Numbers ends on Friday as the rules come into force from July 1, 2017, PTI reported on Wednesday. Quoting of the 12-digit biometric Aadhaar ID at the time of application of PAN has been made a must by the government after it amended and notified the income tax rules.

“Every person who has been allotted PAN as on July 1, 2017, and who in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (2) of section 139AA is required to intimate his Aadhaar number, shall intimate his Aadhaar number to the principal director general of income tax (systems) or DGIT (systems),” the revenue department said.

There are over 25 crore PAN card holders in the country. Aadhaar card has been issued to 111 crore people. Around 2.07 crore taxpayers have already linked their Aadhaar with PAN, reported PTI.

One June 9, the Supreme Court had said that those who do not have Aadhaar cannot be forced to get it in order to file income tax returns and upheld the government’s scheme of linking Aadhaar with PAN cards.