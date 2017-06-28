Time magazine has asked the Trump organisation to remove any framed copies of a fake cover featuring Donald Trump, which have been displayed in at least five of the US President’s golf clubs, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

A framed Time cover featuring Trump and the headline “Donald Trump: The ‘Apprentice’ is a television smash!” dated March 1, 2009, was faked, revealed The Washington Post on Tuesday.

“I can confirm that this is not a real TIME cover,” a spokesperson for Time Inc wrote in an email to The Washington Post. The magazine also confirmed they had asked the Trump organisation to remove the cover from display.

The report said there was no issue of Time magazine released on that date. In fact, there was no issue at all in 2009 that had Trump on the cover. The real March edition featured actor Kate Winslet. The photoshopped image was spotted by a Washington Post reporter when he was visiting one of Trump’s properties.

Some of the other errors in the cover the WaPo reporter spotted were a skinnier red border, no white border and a problem with the placement of the secondary headlines.