The big news: Meira Kumar files nomination as Opposition presidential face, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Hundreds assault Muslim man in Jharkhand and set his house on fire after finding a dead cow, and China justified constructing a road in Sikkim.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Meira Kumar files nomination papers as Opposition presidential candidate: The former Lok Sabha speaker will contest against National Democratic Alliance candidate Ram Nath Kovind on July 17.
- Hundreds beat up Muslim man in Jharkhand, set his house on fire after finding a dead cow outside it: The police said a villager had slit the throat of the animal, which had died of an illness, to create the impression that Ansari had killed it.
- China justifies construction of road in Sikkim, claims it ‘undoubtedly’ falls in its territory: On Tuesday, the Chinese Army had accused the Indian Army of stopping the work.
- Aadhaar must be linked to PAN from July 1, government notifies rules: The voluntary compliance period for linking the two crucial cards ends on Friday as the rules come into force from July 1, 2017.
- First batch of pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amarnath amid tight security: A multi-layered arrangement has been deployed to provide a safe passage to the devotees.
- Police helicopter used to attack Supreme Court, claims Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro: No injuries were reported.
- Gulf states could impose further sanctions against Qatar: This could include asking trading partners to choose between the Saudi-led bloc or Doha.
- Time magazine asks Trump organisation to remove fake covers displayed at his golf clubs: The photoshopped image praising Trump on the cover was spotted by a Washington Post reporter when he was visiting one of Trump’s properties.
- Split up Coal India into seven companies, reform allocation of coal blocks, urges Niti Aayog: The change in the allocation system will reduce prices and make India a net exporter of coal, the think tank said.
- India has options besides surgical strikes; Pakistan may not act against Salahuddin, says Army Chief: The Army Chief also said that talks with Kashmiri separatist leaders could only happen when there was peace.