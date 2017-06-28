A look at the headlines right now:

Meira Kumar files nomination papers as Opposition presidential candidate: The former Lok Sabha speaker will contest against National Democratic Alliance candidate Ram Nath Kovind on July 17. Hundreds beat up Muslim man in Jharkhand, set his house on fire after finding a dead cow outside it: The police said a villager had slit the throat of the animal, which had died of an illness, to create the impression that Ansari had killed it. China justifies construction of road in Sikkim, claims it ‘undoubtedly’ falls in its territory: On Tuesday, the Chinese Army had accused the Indian Army of stopping the work. Aadhaar must be linked to PAN from July 1, government notifies rules: The voluntary compliance period for linking the two crucial cards ends on Friday as the rules come into force from July 1, 2017. First batch of pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amarnath amid tight security: A multi-layered arrangement has been deployed to provide a safe passage to the devotees. Police helicopter used to attack Supreme Court, claims Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro: No injuries were reported. Gulf states could impose further sanctions against Qatar: This could include asking trading partners to choose between the Saudi-led bloc or Doha. Time magazine asks Trump organisation to remove fake covers displayed at his golf clubs: The photoshopped image praising Trump on the cover was spotted by a Washington Post reporter when he was visiting one of Trump’s properties. Split up Coal India into seven companies, reform allocation of coal blocks, urges Niti Aayog: The change in the allocation system will reduce prices and make India a net exporter of coal, the think tank said. India has options besides surgical strikes; Pakistan may not act against Salahuddin, says Army Chief: The Army Chief also said that talks with Kashmiri separatist leaders could only happen when there was peace.