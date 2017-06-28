Mustafa Dossa, who was among the six convicted for the Bombay 1993 blasts, died on Wednesday. Dossa had been admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai after complaining of chest pain. He had also been suffering from an infection, and had diabetes and high blood pressure, PTI reported.

“He was admitted at 3 am, for high fever, uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension in the jail ward. He is still in the ward,” said Dr TP Lahane, dean, JJ Hospital told Hindustan Times.

Dossa was found guilty of conspiracy, murder and terror activities in connection with the case. He had been held responsible for acquiring weapons used in the attacks, from Pakistan.

On March 12, 1993, at least 257 people were killed in 12 powerful blasts across Mumbai, which the Central Bureau of Investigation claimed were planned after the riots following the Babri Masjid demolition. Around 713 people were injured in the 12 explosions.