The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested three separatist leaders, a day before they were to be questioned by the National Investigation Agency in Delhi. The police told IANS that these were precautionary arrests to maintain law and order.

Those arrested include Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar and Mehrajudin Kalwal. All three were taken to the Rajbagh police station.

The NIA has summoned the three to Delhi for questioning their role in money allegedly being transferred from Pakistan to sponsor violence in Kashmir. Earlier this month, the agency had carried out raids across several locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Haryana in connection with militancy funding allegedly received from Pakistan. The officials had said seized incriminating documents and foreign currency.

Kashmir has seen nearly a year of violence after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani by Indian security forces on July 8, 2016.