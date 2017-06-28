The business wrap: Government to rehearse GST launch tonight, and six other top stories
Other headlines: Centre said Aadhaar has to be linked to PAN from July 1, and the Petya cyber attack forced Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust to shut operations.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Goods and Service Tax rehearsal scheduled for Wednesday night: The event will be held at the Parliament’s Central Hall.
- Aadhaar must be linked to PAN from July 1, government notifies rules: The voluntary compliance period for linking the two crucial cards ends on Friday as the rules come into force from July 1, 2017.
- Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust forced to shut operations in terminal following global Petya cyber attack: The terminal, operated by AP Moller-Maersk, was unable to conduct loading and unloading operations.
- Split up Coal India into seven companies, reform allocation of coal blocks, urges Niti Aayog: The change in the allocation system will reduce prices and make India a net exporter of coal, the think tank said.
- To reduce impact of GST on medicines, NPPA notifies new prices for 761 drugs: This means a reduction in prices of drugs to treat HIV, cancer, Crohn’s disease, pneumonia, and skin-related ailments among others.
- Train tickets to get more expensive from September, reports The Indian Express: The PMO has approved a ‘creeping increase’ in ticket prices, but a Railway official said nothing had been finalised yet.
- Nasa’s Cassini spacecraft beams back stunning images of Saturn’s icy rings: The image, titled ‘Saturnian Dawn’, was shot on March 31 from a distance of around 1 million km from the planet.