A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Goods and Service Tax rehearsal scheduled for Wednesday night: The event will be held at the Parliament’s Central Hall. Aadhaar must be linked to PAN from July 1, government notifies rules: The voluntary compliance period for linking the two crucial cards ends on Friday as the rules come into force from July 1, 2017. Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust forced to shut operations in terminal following global Petya cyber attack: The terminal, operated by AP Moller-Maersk, was unable to conduct loading and unloading operations. Split up Coal India into seven companies, reform allocation of coal blocks, urges Niti Aayog: The change in the allocation system will reduce prices and make India a net exporter of coal, the think tank said. To reduce impact of GST on medicines, NPPA notifies new prices for 761 drugs: This means a reduction in prices of drugs to treat HIV, cancer, Crohn’s disease, pneumonia, and skin-related ailments among others. Train tickets to get more expensive from September, reports The Indian Express: The PMO has approved a ‘creeping increase’ in ticket prices, but a Railway official said nothing had been finalised yet. Nasa’s Cassini spacecraft beams back stunning images of Saturn’s icy rings: The image, titled ‘Saturnian Dawn’, was shot on March 31 from a distance of around 1 million km from the planet.