A 17-year-old girl drowned in Mumbai on Tuesday when people had flocked to Marine Drive to see the waves rising as high as 4.81 metre. Preeti Shrikrishna Pise slipped into the water while trying to touch the waves, reported ANI.

The Mumbai Police, however, said the girl fell in to the water while taking selfie. Another boy is also feared to have drowned in Mahim while a 52-year-old woman was rescued by locals near Dahisar river, reported Hindustan Times.

The police had warned people against visiting Marine Drive during high tide. “The Marine Drive promenade was crowded and we were constantly making announcements about the high tide,” Senior Police Inspector Vilas Gangawane told Hindustan Times.

Heavy rain

There was heavy rain in the city from Tuesday morning, which led to water-logging in many places. Areas like Sion, Matunga, Mahim, Ghatkopar, Dadar, Malad and Andheri were inundated. Civic officials claimed water-logging was reported only at Sion and Vidyavihar. However, one official told Hindustan Times that they used de-watering pumps within 15 minutes of water-logging.

Rail routes were also affected. Most trains were about 30 minutes late during peak hours. More than 50 suburban trains were cancelled and several others were delayed because of water-logging and a technical snag, according to Hindustan Times.