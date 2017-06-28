The Chinese Navy on Wednesday launched its biggest new generation destroyer weighing 10,000 tonnes, as part of a massive expansion programme to become a global naval power, PTI reported. The destroyer is equipped with new air defence, anti-missile, anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons.

China will now carry out tests on the destroyer, including equipment operation, berthing and sailing.

China is building four such destroyers, the first of which was unveiled this morning at the Shanghai port, NDTV reported. The Type 055 destroyer is much larger and more powerful than India’s latest Project-15B “Visakhapatnam” class destroyers which have still not been commissioned, the report said. India’s newest destroyers will displace close to 8,200 tonnes when completely armed and are designed to carry nearly 50 missiles, while the Type 055 can carry 120 missiles.

Moreover, since March 2014, China has commissioned five Type 52D destroyers, which are thought to be similar in capability to India’s “Visakhapatnam” class warships. While India has planned seven such warships, China plans a fleet of at least 18.

The new destroyer is in addition to two aircraft carriers that China intends to deploy, which is being seen as them competing with the United States and India in the Indian Ocean. The Chinese Navy is currently trying to form battle groups of destroyers that accompany the aircraft carriers when they set out on faraway missions.