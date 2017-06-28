Haryana Police have arrested four more accused for the killing of Junaid, a minor who was stabbed to death on board a Mathura-bound train on June 22 while returning from Eid shopping, reported ANI on Wednesday. The arrest comes two days after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar condemned the murder and said efforts were on to find all the accused.

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu had earlier on Wednesday condemned the stabbing. “Any incident of such nature is condemnable. It is brutal, atrocious. It will not be acceptable at all. People who are responsible for the same should be identified and dealt very firmly,” he told reporters, reported PTI. The information and broadcasting minister said nobody can “take law into their hands whatever may be the reason”.

Earlier, one Ramesh had been arrested for allegedly stabbing 15-year-old Junaid to death. He had claimed he was intoxicated and was instigated by fellow passengers to attack Junaid and his brothers.

Junaid and three of his brothers had boarded a local train from Delhi’s Sadar Bazar Station around 5.30 pm on June 22. They were heading home to Ballabhgarh in Haryana after shopping for Eid. A fight broke out between some passengers and the brothers over seats. The incident allegedly turned communal after a mob repeatedly called the brothers “anti-nationals” and “beef eaters” and threw their skull caps on the floor. Junaid was killed in the fight, while his brothers were hospitalised with stab wounds.