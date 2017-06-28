Thousands of citizens participated in pan-India protests on Wednesday to show their opposition towards the recent spate of lynchings of Muslims and attacks on Dalits. The demonstrations dubbed “Not in My Name” were organised in at least ten cities after Gurgaon-based filmmaker Saba Dewan called for a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in a Facebook post.

Thousands made their way to the locations, sporting T-shirts with “Not in My Name” across them and holding up posters on the lynchings. In Mumbai, citizens braved heavy rain to take part in the demonstration at Carter Road. Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Lucknow and Allahabad also saw large turnouts.

Social media was abuzz with images and discussions on the protests, with some urging others to head out and take part in them and others calling it a media-generated farce. A section of users also came to the Centre’s defence when it was targeted for lack of action against mobs involved in lynchings.

"I won't be part of #NotInMyName because those protesting are upper caste Hindus"

Requires a peculiar vision of social justice to say this. — Omair Ahmad (@OmairTAhmad) June 28, 2017

V r proud INDIANS

Unity in diversity is the identity of our Nation

Guys pls save this beautiful country turning into LYNCHISTAN#NotInMyName — Mohsin Khan (@MohdMohsinKhan) June 28, 2017

#NotInMyName



India has become Lynchistan under Modi's rule



I support this movement — Shahid Asager (@shahidasag) June 28, 2017

I find it quite funny how some people in India make careers out of religions #NotInMyName — Kuchipudi Bobby (@kuchipudibobby) June 28, 2017

Forget about your Religion Forget about your Political Party Just go and Join the Protest,if you believe in HUMANITY🙏🏻 #NotInMyName — San🙋🏼 (@farooquisana) June 28, 2017

Pleased to see the solidarity shown against the recent #lynching and killing of our Muslim kin. #NotInMyName pic.twitter.com/y3E1eOvzbK — Murukesh Krishnan (@MURUKESHK) June 28, 2017

Madam, tyranny of power was in 1975. Don't know this GOVT indulging in oppression, tyranny as IndiraG!#NotInMyNamehttps://t.co/ToB2EN8lSK — Aditya (@lethalw2010) June 28, 2017

Those ppl who are running #NotInMyName campaign are the same ppl who says terrorism has no religion nd ISIS should get Nobel peace prize — Shubham Tekade (@ShubhamTekade2) June 28, 2017

The #NotInMyName campaign must be against all instances of targeted violence against ANY citizen of ANY community!. #NotMyIndia — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 28, 2017