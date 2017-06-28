‘India has become Lynchistan’: Social media abuzz with talk on ‘Not in My Name’ protests
Thousands took part in demonstrations across the country to support the campaign against lynchings and violence against minority communities.
Thousands of citizens participated in pan-India protests on Wednesday to show their opposition towards the recent spate of lynchings of Muslims and attacks on Dalits. The demonstrations dubbed “Not in My Name” were organised in at least ten cities after Gurgaon-based filmmaker Saba Dewan called for a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in a Facebook post.
Thousands made their way to the locations, sporting T-shirts with “Not in My Name” across them and holding up posters on the lynchings. In Mumbai, citizens braved heavy rain to take part in the demonstration at Carter Road. Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Lucknow and Allahabad also saw large turnouts.
Social media was abuzz with images and discussions on the protests, with some urging others to head out and take part in them and others calling it a media-generated farce. A section of users also came to the Centre’s defence when it was targeted for lack of action against mobs involved in lynchings.