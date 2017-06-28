The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Wednesday sought an inquiry into media reports alleging payouts a gutkha dealer made to a Tamil Nadu minister, senior bureaucrats and police officers. A report in The Hindu on Tuesday had claimed that a leading gutkha manufacturer in Chennai had allegedly bribed senior Tamil Nadu officials, including a minister, of nearly Rs 40 crore to facilitate the sale of banned tobacco products in the city.

The Opposition displayed clippings of the article in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday and shouted slogans demanding an investigation. However, Speaker P Dhanpal held that since the matter was based on media reports, it cannot be taken up by the Assembly for discussion. “If you have proof, give it to me. I will study it and allow [a discussion],” Dhanpal said.

The DMK, Congress and an Indian Union Muslim League legislator staged a walkout after the Speaker’s refusal.

DMK demands Tamil Nadu Health Minister’s resignation

Leader of the Opposition MK Stalin on Wednesday accused state Health Minister C Vijaybaskar of playing a role in the illegal sale of gutkha products and demanded his removal from the post, The Hindu reported.

“But CM Edappadi Palaniswami will not take action against him because he himself is facing charges in connection with bribing voters in the RK Nagar bye-poll,” Stalin claimed.

I-T Department raids beedi manufacturer’s premises

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday carried out a series of raids on Tamil Nadu’s biggest beedi manufacturer Syad Beedi Company, ANI reported. The raids were carried out at 40 locations in Chennai, Madurai and Tirunelveli.

However, it was not clear whether the raids were conducted as a result of media report. The company faces allegations of tax evasion, according to Hindustan Times.