In photos: ‘Not in My Name’ campaign unites citizens at countrywide protests against lynchings
People came together in at least 10 cities to participate in the peaceful demonstrations.
Citizens held up posters and placards as they participated in “Not In My Name” demonstrations on Wednesday, organised across the country to protest against the recent spate of lynchings of Muslims and other incidents of communal and caste-based violence.
Crowds gathered in at least 10 cities after Gurgaon-based documentary filmmaker Saba Dewan called a peaceful protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
Here’s how people took part in the “Not in My Name” protests: