Citizens held up posters and placards as they participated in “Not In My Name” demonstrations on Wednesday, organised across the country to protest against the recent spate of lynchings of Muslims and other incidents of communal and caste-based violence.

Crowds gathered in at least 10 cities after Gurgaon-based documentary filmmaker Saba Dewan called a peaceful protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Here’s how people took part in the “Not in My Name” protests:

People watch a folk music show organised at the "Not in My Name" protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. [Credit: Soumya Rao/Scroll Staff]

People in Allahabad take part in the "Not in My Name" protest. [Credit: Sohail Akbar]

Actors Shabana Azmi and Kalki Koechlin hold up a "Not in My Name" poster at Carter Road, Mumbai. [Credit: Esha Paul/Scroll Staff]

The "Not in My Name" protest in Thiruvananthapuram drew a large crowd. [Credit: Saheer Karimbayil]

Actor Dhritiman Chatterjee addresses the crowd at Kolkata's "Not in My Name" protest. [Credit: Shoaib Daniyal/Scroll Staff]

Historian Ramachandra Guha with protestors at a "Not in My Name" demonstration in Bengaluru. [Credit: Abhilash Prabhakaran]

Protestors hold up a "lynch map of India" along with the tricolour at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. [Credit: Rohan Venkataramakrishnan/Scroll Staff]

People braved the heavy downpour in Mumbai to take part in the event. [Credit: Aarefa Johari/Scroll Staff]

A prostestor in Delhi holds up a list of victims of mob violence in Delhi. [Credit: Arunava Sinha/Scroll Staff]