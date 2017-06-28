A look at the headlines right now:

‘Not in My Name’ echoes across India as citizens hold protests against lynchings: People came together in at least ten cities to show their support for the campaign. Cabinet approves 7th Pay Commission recommendations, raises medical allowance for pensioners: The move will benefit more than 47 lakh central government employees. Mustafa Dossa, a convict in the 1993 Bombay blasts case, dies: He was admitted to JJ Hospital in the city after he had complained of chest pain. Haryana Police arrest four more for murder of Muslim boy in Ballabhgarh: Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu condemned the stabbing, saying no one can take the law into their hands. DMK demands inquiry into claims that a gutkha dealer had bribed state officials: The Speaker did not allow the details of the scam to be discussed in the House, saying they were based on a media report. Mob attacked officers trying to arrest three for cow slaughter in Muzaffarnagar, claim police: They alleged that the crowd had injured four personnel in stone-pelting and damaged their vehicle. ‘GST launch another epic blunder by the Centre’, says Mamata Banerjee: In a Facebook post, the West Bengal chief said that the government had ignored her party’s suggestions to postpone the launch of the new tax regime. ‘Will execute South’s ex-president for plotting to assassinate Kim Jong-un’, says North Korea: The perpetrators will receive a ‘miserable dog’s death’, the country said in a statement. Google News gets a revamp, steps taken to tackle fake news: The search giant had recently killed its 12-year-old chat service GTalk for Hangouts. Indrani Mukerjea claims jail officials hit her, threatened sexual assault; CBI court allows FIR: She said she was targeted for protesting against the ‘cold-blooded murder’ of fellow inmate Mridula Shetye.