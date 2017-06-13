Two alleged AAP volunteers jailed for one month for ruckus in Delhi Assembly

The functioning of the Delhi Assembly was stalled for close to an hour on Wednesday after two men, claiming to be Aam Aadmi Party volunteers, hurled paper missiles into the House from the visitors’ gallery and shouted slogans against Public Works Department Minister Satyendra Jain, PTI reported. Subsequently, the two men were allegedly thrashed by AAP MLAs before being sentenced to a month in jail by the speaker.
The accused, identified as Rajan Kumar and Jagdeep Rana, were detained by the Assembly marshals after they loudly criticising the AAP and accusing Jain of corruption. This prompted the marshals in the Assembly to immediately round them up. While being taken away, they were allegedly beaten up by a few AAP members. However, the police intervened and stopped the scuffle, reported The New Indian Express. Rana was eventually taken away for a medical examination in an ambulance while Madan remained inside the Assembly building.
After the house reconvened, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj moved a motion seeking action against the duo, after which Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel ordered them to a in month in jail. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not in the House when the incident took place.
Meanwhile, the AAP MLAs denied any role in the violence, Bhartiya Janta Party legislators have asked for strict action against them. Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari said the arrogance of the Delhi government and AAP was responsible for the “violence and anarchy” in the Assembly.
“The violence seen after a small incident of democratic protest by a visitor in the House shows that Arvind Kejriwal government is averse to any protest,” the BJP leader was quoted as saying by IANS.
Thought leaders and finance industry experts come together to create leaders of tomorrow
An exclusive course gives a select group of eight enterprising individuals a unique opportunity.
Moving from a mid-level to a leadership role is more than just a designation change. It is a transition that requires the development of key leadership skills including a larger overview of the industry one is a part of. According to an HBR study, as top executives make the transition to occupy leadership roles, having a strategic perspective of an industry is critical to becoming a good leader.
Especially when it comes to the world of finance, this strategic perspective is all the more important given the increasing volatility in the global economy due to political and economic developments. This is evidenced in the fact that in 2016, the global economy expanded only by 2.3%, down from 2.7% in 2015. Shifts in global economic power, technological breakthroughs and demographic and social change are major factors that influence financial policies and regulations.
To help keep the finance industry professionals ahead of the curve in the face of such challenges, Standard Chartered has partnered with Chevening, a UK based organisation, to create the Chevening - Standard Chartered Financial Services Fellowship. This programme focuses on industry insights, knowledge sharing and provides exposure to the workings of the international financial markets. Eight professionals from across various disciplines and industries with potential to become leaders in the financial industry have been selected to be a part of the exclusive course. The tailor-made programme, which will be conducted at King’s College, London, will focus on specialist skills such as risk-management, actuarial sciences, financial regulation and aims to deliver these through a holistic approach.
International Exposure
Immediately after British voters decided to leave the EU, the British pound suffered a 7.6% drop against the dollar. This seismic pound-dollar move caused by geo-political uncertainty is one of the many examples that highlights the importance of having a thorough understanding of how global developments can impact economies. The programme is designed to familiarise participants with the impact of such large-scale movements. While the focus is on examining regulatory and organisational implications of Brexit for the finance industry, the course also includes a study of EU’s financial architecture in the post-Brexit world. Course participants will visit the trading floors of major banks in Canary Wharf, the London Stock Exchange, and travel to The European Commission in Brussels and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in Paris. With several companies operating across international boundaries, the experiences provided in this course will enrich them with an in-depth understanding of finance from an international perspective.
Networking with experts
The participants will have numerous opportunities to interact with experts from the Brexit Department; lawmakers, and regulators from the EU and experts from leading financial institutions. These networking opportunities are built in throughout the duration of the course, to enable the sharing of knowledge and industry insights.
Innovation and disruption
Almost all aspects of finance – from retail banking to investments – are being reimagined by digital breakthroughs. For instance, arecent report by Santander, Oliver Wyman and Anthemis estimated that blockchain technology could cut banks’ infrastructure costs for cross-border payments, securities trading and regulatory compliance by $15bn-$20bn a year from 2022. The course includes such modules that focuses on emerging financial innovations such as crowd-funding and blockchain and examines the ways in which they are disrupting the financial world. It aims to equip the participants with the ability to navigate the fast-evolving digital ecosystem.
The fellowship includes lectures by some illustrious faculty members of King’s College such as Dr. Leone Leonida, Co- Director MSc in Banking and Finance, who has published studies on Early Warning Systems and Banking crisis in low-income countries; Professor George Kapetanios, a published authority in econometrics and finance; Professor Jan Dalhuisen, whose research interest lies in International finance; and Professor Takis Tridimas, an authority on economic and monetary union and banking law. Bringing insights from a wide spectrum of financial and economic applications, the faculty will guide the course participants through the eight-week course and impart knowledge to develop the financial leaders of tomorrow.
Standard Chartered’s partnership with the UK government to deliver a holistic financial services leadership programme is part of their commitment to strengthen the global finance community by identifying and training future leaders of the industry. With a 150-year history in some of the world’s most dynamic markets, Standard Chartered, through its partnership with Chevening, aims to facilitate skill development and provide a platform to encourage cross-border engagement and learning. On completion of the fellowship, the participants will return to their respective professions with knowledge and skills that will enable them to further advance their organisation as well as the industry at large.
For more information on the Chevening-Standard Chartered Financial Services fellowship, see here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Standard Chartered and Chevening and not by the Scroll editorial team.