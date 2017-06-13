Brexit: UK’s withdrawal likely to leave EU with a €10-billion Budget deficit

The European Commission on Thursday warned that the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union may leave a budget shortfall of at least €10 billion (around Rs 7.37 lakh crore). “A big country, a net contributor is leaving. That must have consequences,” said Budget Commissioner Günther Oettinger while presented a paper on the bloc’s future.
Oettinger added that the EU must either spend less or find new ways to fill the gap, such as levying additional taxes on financial transactions or slashing payments to farmers, reported BBC.
The EU had a Budget of €157.9 billion (approximately Rs 116.34 lakh crore) in 2017.
Oettinger also argued in a separate blog that sponsoring new initiatives for defence and internal security could take the total deficit to €20 billion (approximately Rs 14.7 lakh crore) a year. “The total gap could, therefore, be up to twice as much,” he wrote.
However, UK’s withdrawal is likely to simplify the EU’s Budget structure, according to BBC. UK has been enjoying a €3-billion (around Rs 2.2 lakh crore) rebate on its contributions since former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s tenure. The complicated calculation results in a portion of the country’s total contribution being returned to the EU every year.
Moreover, the bloc may do away with the rebate give to Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Sweden, according to The Guardian. “With the departure of the United Kingdom, the rebate that was introduced as a concession to that country in the past will become obsolete,” read Oettinger’s paper.
Earlier, EU had criticised British Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposal on the rights of EU citizens living in the UK after Brexit. “The UK’s offer is below our expectations and risks worsening the situation of [EU] citizens,” European Council President Donald Tusk had said on June 23.
Tusk had further said that it was important to ensure that the rights of EU and UK citizens were not at risk after Brexit. May, too, had admitted that there were some differences over the proposals, though she called it a “fair and serious offer”.
The British prime minister had set the stage for Brexit by triggering Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union on March 29. Currently, the UK is on course to leave the EU by March 30, 2019.
Thought leaders and finance industry experts come together to create leaders of tomorrow
An exclusive course gives a select group of eight enterprising individuals a unique opportunity.
Moving from a mid-level to a leadership role is more than just a designation change. It is a transition that requires the development of key leadership skills including a larger overview of the industry one is a part of. According to an HBR study, as top executives make the transition to occupy leadership roles, having a strategic perspective of an industry is critical to becoming a good leader.
Especially when it comes to the world of finance, this strategic perspective is all the more important given the increasing volatility in the global economy due to political and economic developments. This is evidenced in the fact that in 2016, the global economy expanded only by 2.3%, down from 2.7% in 2015. Shifts in global economic power, technological breakthroughs and demographic and social change are major factors that influence financial policies and regulations.
To help keep the finance industry professionals ahead of the curve in the face of such challenges, Standard Chartered has partnered with Chevening, a UK based organisation, to create the Chevening - Standard Chartered Financial Services Fellowship. This programme focuses on industry insights, knowledge sharing and provides exposure to the workings of the international financial markets. Eight professionals from across various disciplines and industries with potential to become leaders in the financial industry have been selected to be a part of the exclusive course. The tailor-made programme, which will be conducted at King’s College, London, will focus on specialist skills such as risk-management, actuarial sciences, financial regulation and aims to deliver these through a holistic approach.
International Exposure
Immediately after British voters decided to leave the EU, the British pound suffered a 7.6% drop against the dollar. This seismic pound-dollar move caused by geo-political uncertainty is one of the many examples that highlights the importance of having a thorough understanding of how global developments can impact economies. The programme is designed to familiarise participants with the impact of such large-scale movements. While the focus is on examining regulatory and organisational implications of Brexit for the finance industry, the course also includes a study of EU’s financial architecture in the post-Brexit world. Course participants will visit the trading floors of major banks in Canary Wharf, the London Stock Exchange, and travel to The European Commission in Brussels and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in Paris. With several companies operating across international boundaries, the experiences provided in this course will enrich them with an in-depth understanding of finance from an international perspective.
Networking with experts
The participants will have numerous opportunities to interact with experts from the Brexit Department; lawmakers, and regulators from the EU and experts from leading financial institutions. These networking opportunities are built in throughout the duration of the course, to enable the sharing of knowledge and industry insights.
Innovation and disruption
Almost all aspects of finance – from retail banking to investments – are being reimagined by digital breakthroughs. For instance, arecent report by Santander, Oliver Wyman and Anthemis estimated that blockchain technology could cut banks’ infrastructure costs for cross-border payments, securities trading and regulatory compliance by $15bn-$20bn a year from 2022. The course includes such modules that focuses on emerging financial innovations such as crowd-funding and blockchain and examines the ways in which they are disrupting the financial world. It aims to equip the participants with the ability to navigate the fast-evolving digital ecosystem.
The fellowship includes lectures by some illustrious faculty members of King’s College such as Dr. Leone Leonida, Co- Director MSc in Banking and Finance, who has published studies on Early Warning Systems and Banking crisis in low-income countries; Professor George Kapetanios, a published authority in econometrics and finance; Professor Jan Dalhuisen, whose research interest lies in International finance; and Professor Takis Tridimas, an authority on economic and monetary union and banking law. Bringing insights from a wide spectrum of financial and economic applications, the faculty will guide the course participants through the eight-week course and impart knowledge to develop the financial leaders of tomorrow.
Standard Chartered’s partnership with the UK government to deliver a holistic financial services leadership programme is part of their commitment to strengthen the global finance community by identifying and training future leaders of the industry. With a 150-year history in some of the world’s most dynamic markets, Standard Chartered, through its partnership with Chevening, aims to facilitate skill development and provide a platform to encourage cross-border engagement and learning. On completion of the fellowship, the participants will return to their respective professions with knowledge and skills that will enable them to further advance their organisation as well as the industry at large.
