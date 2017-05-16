The big news: Hizbul chief admits to conducting militant strikes in India, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Nitish Kumar denied reports of a rift between the Congress and JDU, and two suspected militants were killed in J&K’s Pulwama district.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin admits to have carried out attacks in India: He said the US’ move to designate him a ‘global terrorist’ was done to please Narendra Modi without any reasoning.
- Nitish Kumar denies rift in grand alliance, but says Opposition needs an alternative agenda: The Bihar chief minister claimed he was not invited to the Goods and Service Tax launch on Friday.
- Two suspected militants killed in encounter in Bahmnoo area of J&K’s Pulwama: One other is believed to be hiding in the cordon.
- Supreme Court allows 26-week pregnant woman from Kolkata to abort her foetus: A medical report had advised ending the pregnancy, stating that the mother would suffer a ‘severe mental injury’ if it continued.
- NGO run by Akhilesh Yadav’s sister-in-law got 86.4% of cow welfare funds during SP regime, reveals RTI reply: The query found that the UP Gau Sewa Aayog gave Rs 8.35 crore of the sanctioned Rs 9.66 crore to Jeev Ashraya, Aparna Yadav’s NGO.
- Supreme Court stays Madras HC order waiving all Tamil Nadu farmers’ loans: The High Court bench had asked co-operative societies and banks to not take action against farmers to recover crop loans and outstanding dues.
- Sensex soars nearly 300 points, Nifty regains 9,600 in first session under GST regime: Moody’s Investor Service had said on Sunday that the new tax rates would have a positive impact on India’s rating.
- Air India flight takes off with faulty air conditioning system leaving passengers breathless: Many people posted videos on Twitter, showing people on board huffing and puffing in the heat.
- Talks with producers fail, over 1,000 theatres to remain closed in Tamil Nadu amid unclear tax rates: At least 10 Tamil films released in the past two weeks in the state will be affected by this indefinite strike.
- Petrol pumps across the country will be closed on July 12: The All India Petroleum Dealers’ Association has called for the strike to protest against the lack of transparency in the daily dynamic pricing system.