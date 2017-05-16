Language Dilemmas

Bengaluru: Hindi words covered up at two metro stations amid language debate

Officials are yet to confirm who covered the Hindi words at Chickpete and Majestic.

Image credit: HT Photo

Hindi words on signboards at two Bengaluru metros were seen covered with tape on Monday adding a new twist to the controversy over what several sections of society view as the Centre’s imposition of the language in non-Hindi speaking states. Officials are yet to confirm who covered the Hindi words at Chickpete and Majestic metro stations leaving the English and Kannada signs on the same boards untouched.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had criticised the Centre’s decision to enforce the three-language rule at the jointly owned metro rail project while stating that the state’s funding was much larger that the contribution from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government.

The police have denied any role in the development. “Based on our assessment we have provided extra security to a few stations, we have not asked the metro corporation to cover any signboard,” police officer Anucheth told NDTV.

A social media protest named, #NammaMetroHindiBeda (Our Metro, We do not want Hindi), had gone viral against the tri-lingual initiative by the authorities. “The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited must have removed the signs under the direction of the Karnataka government,” Chetan Ganesh, a member of the Kannada Grahakara Koota, told The News Minute. “The BMRCL officials are not accepting this because they have acted under the direction of the state government when the had installed the boards based on the Centre’s orders. BMRCL probably did not want to get caught between the Centre and state.”

Meanwhile, a number of activists fighting for the primacy of the Kannada language have announced their decision to join forces with the local unit of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party to protest against the “imposition of Hindi”, Hindustan Times reported. The Karnataka Rakshana Vedika is also trying to collaborate with similar groups rallying around Malayalam and Telugu.

While Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are at odds over the Cauvery water dispute, the DMK and KRV are on the same platform on this matter. “The Cauvery issue is in the court and we cannot do anything about it,” DMK leader N Ramaswami told the English daily. “However, the DMK has always been at the forefront of protests against the imposition of Hindi.”

Language wars

On June 25, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu had come under fire from Opposition leaders after he said Hindi was India’s national language. The Bharatiya Janata Party government has been accused of imposing Hindi on a number of occasions. Naidu had defended the Centre’s proposal to make it mandatory for lawmakers and Union ministers to deliver speeches in Hindi if they are familiar with the language.

Sponsored Content BY 

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.