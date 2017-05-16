The big news: PM Modi to visit Israel tomorrow, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: ‘We too are different from 1962, will defend ourselves’, China said to India, and New Delhi said Salahuddin had confessed to terror activities.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi to become the first Indian head of state to visit Israel: Defence will be high on the agenda during the Prime Minister’s three-day visit, which marks the completion of 25 years of diplomatic relations.
- We too are different from 1962, will take measures to defend ourselves, says China on Jaitley’s remarks: Beijing also accused India of using Bhutan as a ‘cover up’ for the ‘illegal entry’ of its troops into Doklam.
- Salahuddin’s confession that Hizbul Mujahideen carried out terror attacks proves us right, says Centre: A Home Ministry spokesperson also said Salahuddin was ‘instrumental’ in providing funds to terrorists and separatists.
- UP police officer who jailed BJP leaders calls her transfer a reward for good work: Shrestha Thakur, on her Facebook page, said she was happy with the move, though she later took the post down.
- At least 18 feared dead after tourist bus hits truck, bursts into flames in Germany: The accident took place when the vehicles were stuck in a traffic jam on the motorway close to the Bavarian town of Stammbach.
- Uttar Pradesh police detain Dalit protesters who wanted to present Adityanath with giant bar of soap: The activists were held in Lucknow and Jhansi on Sunday and Monday. Eight were taken into custody before they could address a press conference.
- US warship in South China Sea a ‘serious provocation’, we will increase air and sea patrols, says China: Trump, in a call with Xi Jingping, ‘raised the growing threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes,’ the White House said.
- Markets end on positive note after GST rollout, Sensex closes 300 points up, Nifty settles at 9,615: Moody’s Investor Service had said on Sunday that the new tax rates would have a positive impact on India’s rating.
- Hindi words covered up at two metro stations in Bengaluru amid language debate: Officials are yet to confirm who covered the Hindi words at Chickpete and Majestic.
- Video shows police using batons on traders protesting against GST in Surat: The cloth merchants have been demanding a complete rollback of the 5% GST on fabric.