The big news: Modi says India and Israel can fight terrorism more closely, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two more prime accused in the Jharkhand lynching case have surrendered, and buffalo racing sport kambala is now legal in Karnataka.
- India, Israel can cooperate more closely to fight terror, says Narendra Modi ahead of Tel Aviv visit: The prime minister stressed that neither country was immune to the threat and must not allow it to flourish.
- Two more prime accused in the Jharkhand lynching surrender, three in custody, say police: Ranchi SP Kishore Kaushal said a special team constituted by the administration was reviewing videos and photos of the incident.
- Buffalo racing sport kambala is now legal in Karnataka: The president has cleared an amendment that exempts the practice from the ambit of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
- We too are different from 1962, will take measures to defend ourselves, says China on Jaitley’s remarks: Beijing also accused India of using Bhutan as a ‘cover up’ for the ‘illegal entry’ of its troops into Doklam.
- Salahuddin’s confession that Hizbul Mujahideen carried out terror attacks proves us right, says Centre: A Home Ministry spokesperson also said Salahuddin was ‘instrumental’ in providing funds to terrorists and separatists.
- Bangladesh government critic Farhad Mazhar goes missing after telling wife he may be killed: CCTV footage of Mazhar’s neighbourhood in Dhaka showed him walking away with a man early in the morning.
- At least 18 feared dead after tourist bus hits truck, bursts into flames in Germany: The accident took place when the vehicles were stuck in a traffic jam on the motorway close to the Bavarian town of Stammbach.
- Uttar Pradesh police detain Dalit protesters who wanted to present Adityanath with giant bar of soap: The activists were held in Lucknow and Jhansi on Sunday and Monday. Eight were taken into custody before they could address a press conference.
- Markets end on positive note after GST rollout, Sensex closes 300 points up, Nifty settles at 9,615: Moody’s Investor Service had said on Sunday that the new tax rates would have a positive impact on India’s rating.
- Hindi words covered up at two metro stations in Bengaluru amid language debate: Officials are yet to confirm who covered the Hindi words at Chickpete and Majestic.