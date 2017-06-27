China rules out compromise with India on Sikkim standoff, says onus on New Delhi to resolve crisis

China on Tuesday ruled out any compromise with India over the border standoff in the Sikkim sector, instead putting the onus on New Delhi to resolve the “grave situation”, PTI reported. China’s Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui said “the ball is in India’s court” and that it was for the Indian government to decide what options could be on the table to resolve the standoff.
Asked about remarks by state-owned Chinese media that the conflict can lead to a war if not handled properly, Luo said in an interview with PTI, “There has been talk about this option, that option. It is up to your government policy [whether there will be a war]”.
While claiming that the Chinese government wants a peaceful resolution to the conflict, Luo however asserted that withdrawal of Indian troops from the area is a “pre-condition” for such peace. “The first priority is that the Indian troops unconditionally pull back to the Indian side of the boundary,” Luo said. “That is the precondition for any meaningful dialogue between China and India….the situation is grave and has me deeply worried. It is the first time that Indian troops have crossed the mutually recognised boundary and trespassed into China’s territory, triggering a close range face off between Chinese and Indian border troops. Now 19 days have passed, but the situation still has not eased.”
Luo also claimed that India had no right to interfere with the China-Bhutan boundary talks, and was not entitled to make territorial claims on behalf of Bhutan. He also dismissed the Indian Foreign Ministry’s statement that the situation would have serious security implications for it. “India cannot encroach upon the territory of other countries on the ground of its ‘security concerns’,” Luo said. “Otherwise, the world would be in chaos. It is critical that India shall withdraw its troops immediately to minimise the negative impact. It serves the interests of the two sides.”
India and China have both maintained that troops from the other country transgressed into their territory. Bilateral ties have been strained since the Indian Army blocked construction of the road by China in Doklam area.
New Delhi has made it clear that it will not allow China to construct a motorable road till the Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction through the Doklam plateau. On Friday, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Nathu La pass in Sikkim was cancelled amid the continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops on the border.
Harvard Business School is offering its best thinking for mid-career Indian professionals
The HBX online learning initiative, which offers a diverse and relevant mix of courses, is helping professionals advance their careers
Moving from early professional life to a mid-career phase comes with vast changes. One realizes that roles aren’t always set in stone, and much depends on carving your own role and path ahead. Often, responsibilities shift from areas of core technical expertise to broader areas such as strategy, management and revenue. One is no longer expected to ‘perform tasks’, but to ‘set’, ‘lead’ and ‘drive’. At this stage, professionals can feel ill-equipped or sometimes just unsure. Furthering one’s education can bridge this gap, providing the skills and the cross-functional knowledge needed to step up.
Participating in a residential management program means taking a sabbatical – a challenging proposition at this stage of the career. Additionally, there’s a very real opportunity cost of forgoing your income for the period while paying for the education. For self-employed professionals and entrepreneurs, it may be altogether impossible to halt business or move cities.
HBX, the online learning initiative of Harvard Business School (HBS), provides business education to meet exactly these needs, while solving for the constraints of location and time. A variety of self-paced management courses, built on the tenets of the innovative HBS classroom pedagogy, offer an immersive and challenging learning experience through its interactive online learning platform. What makes it fun and effective is that the platform provides opportunities for, and organically supports, peer learning and knowledge-sharing across a global network.
Is ‘business knowledge’ required?
For mid-level professionals, who have typically spent 5-10 years in a specific industry and developed skills in a core discipline, the next level of growth demands familiarity with many other aspects of business – strategy, operations, negotiation, and finance to name some. Individual contributors need to develop a more generalist approach to make better business decisions.
For example, when a mid-level doctor or healthcare professional working for a hospital transitions to a senior or leadership role in hospital management, she needs to be able to make decisions, weighing multiple aspects, for several functions of the organization. This requires skills such as interpreting data, studying the market landscape and developing differentiated offerings, understanding the financial implications of operational decisions and analyzing pricing and consumer behavior. If she is comfortable with business concepts and armed with the right tools, she can drive better operational performance and profitability, as well as enhance patient experience at the hospital. This ultimately leads to achieving both individual and business growth.
As Nupur Kohli, Doctor and Healthcare Entrepreneur (and an award winning TEDx speaker from Netherlands), who participated in the HBX programme says, “As a medical doctor, I never received a business education. However, in healthcare it is very relevant and important to have business knowledge, especially if one at some point wants to start their own practice. I now have a better insight into how a business should function and with that, I also better understand the business aspects of a medical practice or hospital.”
This extends across industries. For example, an IT professional working for a tech company could help his organization develop innovative ideas and diversify revenue sources by developing a more holistic view of the business and its services.
Active learning from a rich virtual platform
HBX facilitates a holistic understanding of business through courses that are designed for real-world problem-solving, active and social learning. These courses are delivered through an online platform that leverages the HBS ‘case-based pedagogy’. Students watch short, highly produced videos with professors and industry experts, and utilize innovative interactive tools to deepen their learning of the course concepts.
Instead of starting with theory, HBX participants start by grappling with a business problem – with real world data and the complexity in which a business leader would have to make a decision – and learn the theory inductively. Working professionals find it instantly relatable and easier to apply learnings to their immediate contexts.
Says past HBX participant Aravind Sivashankara, Assistant General Manager, Product Development, at Flytxt, India (a big data analytics software products company), “One of the most insightful components of this course was the detailed case studies on other companies that had similar challenges. I can use the concepts directly in my day-to-day job. Concepts like “jobs to be done” can be directly applied in building product roadmaps, product specifications for new products, and in creating marketing collaterals. Concepts such as “RPP” (Resources, Processes & Priorities) are evergreen and can be directly applied in competitive profiling and strategic planning.”
Questions, based on case studies, can be in the form of either a poll or reflections. Everyone’s answers are then visible to the ‘classroom’. In the words of Professor Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX, “This turns out to be a really important distinction. The answers are being updated in real-time. You can see the distribution of answers, but you can also see what any other individual has answered, which means that you’re not anonymous.” Students have real profiles and get to know their ‘classmates’ and learn from each other. The social learning aspect brings forth perspectives and insights from other participants with diverse backgrounds who are working in different markets and industries. For professionals, this is a significant difference from learning on the job. They imbibe learnings from contexts different from theirs and are exposed to things that they may not discover on their own.
Course durations range from 6 to 17 weeks. The courses are flexible, allowing participants to study on their own schedules while meeting regular weekly deadlines. The deadlines ensure that the cohort remains on roughly the same schedule, facilitating the social aspect of learning.
Upon successful completion of the courses, students will receive a Certificate from HBX and Harvard Business School. They will also be invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty, and experience the HBS campus.
Interested candidates must submit a free, 10-15-minute application that is reviewed by the HBX admissions team by the deadlines noted on the HBX website. For more information and frequently asked questions, please review the HBX website.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team