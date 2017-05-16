The big news: Defence deals likely to dominate Modi-Netanyahu talks, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: China has ruled out a compromise with India on the border standoff in Sikkim, and a Bengaluru hotel turned away a Hindu-Muslim couple.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India and Israel to focus on defence deals and tackling terrorism on Day 2 of Narendra Modi’s visit: An Israeli chrysanthemum has been named ‘Modi’ in the Indian prime minister’s honour.
- China rules out compromise with India on Sikkim standoff, says onus on New Delhi to resolve crisis: China also claimed that India has no right to interfere with the China-Bhutan boundary talks, or make territorial claims on behalf of Bhutan.
- Bengaluru hotel turns away interfaith couple because ‘Hindus don’t marry Muslims’: ‘What if they go into the room and hang themselves’, reasoned the receptionist at Olive Residency.
- Maharashtra BJP worker arrested on rape charges after video shows him kissing complainant on a bus: Ravindra Bawanthade is a school teacher in Gadchiroli district and had promised the woman that he would marry her.
- US denies 2 Afghan girls visas for a competition, but the robot they built can pass border security: They will now watch their ball-sorting bot compete via a live Skype video link from their hometown of Herat.
- Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications suggests brother Mukesh’s Jio has affected telecom industry: The company pointed at a new entrant’s ‘strategy of freebies to gain customers’ to explain the sector’s current financial problems.
- Maharashtra’s loan waiver beneficiary list has 813 farmers from urbanised Mumbai city, its suburbs: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said their applications will be approved only after an inquiry.
- Cyrus Mistry, four others face Rs 500-crore defamation complaint filed by managing trustee: The complainant claimed that the ousted chairman’s email after his dismissal alleging fraud had ‘damaged his reputation’.
- Cow protectors are victims, not tyrants, media ignores deadly attacks on them, claims VHP: The Hinduvta group’s joint general secretary, in an apparent reference to Modi’s remarks, said gau raksha was an ‘indispensable part of gau seva’.
- Rajinikanth asks Tamil Nadu government to roll back additional tax on theatre owners: The film industry is losing Rs 4 crore a day because of the ongoing strike against the new GST regime, market experts said.