Tamil politics

Tamil Nadu: Supreme Court agrees to examine trust vote won by CM Palaniswami in February

AIADMK MLA Pandiarajan, who belongs to the O Panneerselvam faction, sought to squash the February 18 floor test.

by 
Image credit: IANS

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a petition that sought to examine the February 18 floor test
won by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in February this year. The plea, filed by legislator K Pandiarajan, will be heard on July 11.

The apex court bench also sought the help of newly-appointed Attorney General KK Venugopal in the case and asked him to be present in the court when the matter is heard.

In March this year, Pandiarajan, who is affiliated with Palaniswami’s rival O Panneerselvam’s faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, had moved the Supreme Court seeking to quash the trust vote. He had alleged that while passing the resolution, the principles of “secrecy, free and fair elections” had been violated, The Times of India reported.

Pandiarajan alleged that the Speaker had rejected several requests of conducting a secret ballot without providing a reason, The Hindu reported. There had also been reports that some MLAs belonging to Panneerselvam’s group had been under “virtual house arrest” when they were taken away to stay at a beach resort, and that their “affirmative vote was obtained under the threat of force, fraud and coercion”, the petition further said.

“The proceedings were conducted in a highly arbitrary and partisan manner and in utter violation of democratic norms and principles of natural justice forms the basis of his petition,” the petition read.

The Palaniswami faction is also facing allegations of a cash-for-vote scam. A sting operation carried by a news channel saw AIADMK MLA Saravanan admitting to being offered between Rs 2 crore and Rs 6 crore for his support to Palaniswami.

In-fighting since Jayalalithaa’s death

In February, after O Panneerselvam had rebelled against VK Sasikala and quit as chief minister and the latter was convicted in a disproportionate assets case, high drama had prevailed in the state. A trust vote had been held for MLAs to choose between the AIADMK factions, and Sasikala’s nominee Palaniswami had won. The DMK had been evicted from the House during the vote, which ensured an easy win for Palaniswami. The state has witnessed much in-fighting after AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa died last December.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.