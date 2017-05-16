Bengal government writes to the president, accuses governor of ‘crossing’ constitutional limits
The chief minister has also alleged that Governor KN Tripathi was acting in a partisan manner.
The West Bengal government has written to President Pranab Mukherjee, accusing Governor KN Tripathi of “crossing” constitutional limits, the ruling Trinamool Congress’ Secretary General Partha Chatterjee told PTI on Wednesday. The letter follows an ugly spat between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tripathi after communal violence broke out in North 24 Paraganas.
Chatterjee said that a copy of the letter has also been forwarded to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. “This is unbecoming of a governor,” he added. On Tuesday, Banerjee had accused Tripathi of insulting her during a telephonic conversation.
Speaking to reporters, Chatterjee on Wednesday said it was unacceptable for Tripathi to speak to Banerjee the way he had. “He [Tripathi] has forgotten that it is not Uttar Pradesh,” said Chatterjee. Chatterjee, however, did not say if the party would demand the governor’s removal. “If the governor does not express regret for the way he had spoken to the chief minister, we will have to take the tough stand,” said Chatterjee.
On Tuesday, the chief minister had alleged that the governor was acting in a partisan manner. “I have come to power at the mandate of the people… I am not in power at the mercy of the governor... He [the governor] is speaking like a block president of BJP.”
The press secretary to the governor in a statement later said Tripathi was “surprised at the attitude and language” Banerjee used. “The talks between the Hon’ble Chief Minister and the Hon’ble Governor were confidential in nature and none is expected to disclose it.”
Internet ban in Baduria
Meanwhile, the situation in Baduria continue to remain tense. The state government has banned internet services in Basirhat region, reported Hindustan Times.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday had sent three battalions of paramilitary personnel while Deputy Inspector General of the Border Security Force RPS Jaswal told Scroll.in that around 360 personnel were also sent to the town. Violence had erupted on Monday over an allegedly “objectionable” post on Facebook. The police have arrested the Hindu man who posted the message.