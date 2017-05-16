Cauvery Issue

Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court, says Karnataka has not released their full share of Cauvery water

They also asked the Centre not to grant permission for any projects along the river basin, as Karnataka is said to be planning a dam at Mekedatu.

by 
Image credit: Sruthisagar Yamunan/Scroll Staff

The Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, accusing the Karnataka government of not providing it its due share of 22.5 thousand million cubic ft, or TMC, of Cauvery water despite being obligated to do so.

Tamil Nadu said Karnataka had released only 16.58 TMC of Cauvery water in the last 25 days, which is a substantial shortfall. The top court has agreed to hear Tamil Nadu’s plea.

The Tamil Nadu government also asked the Centre not to grant any clearance to projects taken up in the Cauvery basin until all issues relating to the sharing of river waters were settled, PTI reported. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami objected to Karnataka’s planning a reservoir at Mekedatu, along the Cauvery basin. Tamil Nadu said Karnataka had not obtained permission from them for the Mekedatu project and had sent a detailed report on it to the Central Water Commission seeking clearance. This was in violation of the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

Palaniswami has requested Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti not to approve any such proposals. “I request you to kindly issue instructions to the officials concerned not to accord techno-economic clearance to Mekedatu or any project in the Cauvery basin till the concurrence of all the co-basin states is obtained,” Palaniswami said in a letter to the Bharti. “The ministries concerned may be requested not to give any forest, environment clearances to the Mekedatu project or any other project in the Cauvery Basin of Karnataka till all the issues on the Cauvery water dispute are finally settled.”

Palaniswami said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25, 2017, when the Karnataka government had planned to construct a reservoir at Mekedatu.

On July 3, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had rejected the charge by Tamil Nadu political parties. Final hearing of the appeals will be held in the Supreme Court on July 11.

The Cauvery water dispute

On October 18, 2016, the apex court had directed Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu till further orders. In March, the Supreme Court had directed Karnataka to continue to release 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water a day to Tamil Nadu. Karnataka, however, had informed the apex court that it was not in a position to follow the order.

Last year, the Cauvery water dispute led to protests and subsequent violence in both states. The water-sharing row had snowballed into a massive problem after the Supreme Court, on September 5, directed Karnataka to release 15,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. It had later modified its verdict and reduced the quantity to 12,000 cusecs, but the order led to widespread protests by farmers in Karnataka, who argued that the state needed the water more than its neighbour.

While Karnataka had earlier defied the Supreme Court’s orders and decided against releasing water to Tamil Nadu, it released 6,000 cusecs of water to the neighbouring state late on October 3.

Cauvery dispute: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami asks Centre not to accord clearances to Mekedatu Project

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training

While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.

Image credit: Joe on Flickr

Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.

However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.

Data Source: How it Works magazine
Data Source: How it Works magazine

In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.

While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.

The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.

Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.

It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.