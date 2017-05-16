The big news: India and Israel sign seven agreements during Modi’s visit, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: China claimed India misled the public about their border dispute, and Jammu and Kashmir finally passed the GST resolution.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India, Israel sign seven agreements, promise to cooperate in tackling terrorism: Modi said the two countries discussed the current situation in West Asia and hoped that peace and dialogue would prevail in the region.
- India ‘trampled’ on Panchsheel principles, is misleading the public: China on Sikkim standoff: The Chinese Foreign Ministry claimed that Jawaharlal Nehru had endorsed the 1890 Sino-British convention on Sikkim.
- Jammu & Kashmir Assembly passes resolution to implement GST in the state: The state passed the landmark tax reform during a special session, after two days of heated exchanges between the BJP and Opposition.
- Bengal government writes to the president, accuses governor of ‘crossing’ constitutional limits: The chief minister has also alleged that Governor KN Tripathi was acting in a partisan manner.
- Volvo to launch only electric or hybrid cars from 2019, is the first major automaker to go green: The company, owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, will compete with Elon Musk’s Tesla Motors and Mercedes’ AMG Division.
- Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court, says Karnataka has not released its full share of Cauvery water: It also asked the Centre not to grant permission for any projects along the river basin, as Karnataka is said to be planning a dam at Mekedatu.
- Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi’s swearing-in of MLAs nominated by Centre sparks political protest: Twenty-four pro-Tamil outfits and the DMK called for a bandh, and the Congress released FIR copies of cases pending against two of the three MLAs.
- US laptop ban relaxed for flights from Dubai and Istanbul, say Emirates and Turkish Airlines: Saudia, the official airline of Saudi Arabia, said its passengers would be allowed to carry electronics on US flights from July 19.
- Tamil Nadu: Supreme Court agrees to examine trust vote won by CM Palaniswami in February: AIADMK MLA Pandiarajan, who belongs to the O Panneerselvam faction, sought to squash the February 18 floor test
- Why are there no laws to ensure fair appointments of election commissioners, SC asks Centre: The bench held that their transparent selection was important as their job was to conduct ‘free and fair elections’.