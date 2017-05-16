The big news: UK cancels Burhan Wani Day rally after India opposes event, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India has called for diplomatic-level talks to end the Sikkim standoff with China, and Narendra Modi signed seven agreements in Israel.
A look at the headlines right now:
- UK cancels ‘Burhan Wani Day’ rally after India lodges protest: Kashmiri groups in the country had planned the event to mark the first death anniversary of the former Hizbul Mujahideen commander on July 8.
- Sikkim standoff with China can be resolved at the diplomatic level, says India: MoS Defence Subhash Bhamre’s remarks came after Beijing accused New Delhi of ‘trampling’ on the Panchsheel principles.
- India, Israel sign seven agreements, promise to cooperate in tackling terrorism: Modi said the two countries discussed the current situation in West Asia and hoped that peace and dialogue would prevail in the region.
- Bengal government writes to the president, accuses governor of ‘crossing’ constitutional limits: The chief minister has also alleged that Governor KN Tripathi was acting in a partisan manner.
- Jammu & Kashmir Assembly passes resolution to implement GST in the state: The state passed the landmark tax reform during a special session, after two days of heated exchanges between the BJP and Opposition.
- US laptop ban relaxed for flights from Dubai and Istanbul, say Emirates and Turkish Airlines: Saudia, the official airline of Saudi Arabia, said its passengers would be allowed to carry electronics on US flights from July 19.
- Volvo to launch only electric or hybrid cars from 2019, is the first major automaker to go green: The company, owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, will compete with Elon Musk’s Tesla Motors and Mercedes’ AMG Division.
- Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court, says Karnataka has not released its full share of Cauvery water: It also asked the Centre not to grant permission for any projects along the river basin, as Karnataka is said to be planning a dam at Mekedatu.
- Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi’s swearing-in of MLAs nominated by Centre sparks political protest: Twenty-four pro-Tamil outfits and the DMK called for a bandh, and the Congress released FIR copies of cases pending against two of the three MLAs.
- Supreme Court agrees to examine trust vote won by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami in February: AIADMK MLA Pandiarajan, who belongs to the O Panneerselvam faction, sought to squash the February 18 floor test