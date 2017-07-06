China has built a panda-shaped solar power plant in Datong, a city in the northern province of Shanxi. The solar power plant went online on June 29 and was connected to the country’s power grid.

Panda Green Energy, in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program, has finished the first phase of the project, connecting 50 MW to the grid. The final plant is expected to produce a total capacity of 100 MW.

It is estimated that the solar plant will be able to provide 3.2 billion kWh hours of green electricity to homes in about 25 years. The power plant is expected to cover around 1,500 acres when finished.

“A 100 MW Panda Power Plant can provide 3.2 billion kWh of green electricity in 25 years, equivalent to saving 1.056 million tons of coal, or reducing 2.74 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.” Panda Green Energy said on their website.

The power plant is part of a UNDP effort to promote clean energy among China’s youth. It aims to teach young people about sustainable energy.

Another panda solar farm is in the works on the site.