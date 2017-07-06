Saudi Arabia lead the foreign funding of Islamist extremism, a report published by foreign affairs think tank Henry Jackson Society has claimed.

The study, titled “Foreign Funded Islamist Extremism in the UK”, has called for a public inquiry into allegations that Islamist terrorists received foreign funding, especially from Arab states, to carry out attacks in the United Kingdom.

“An open and public inquiry into the funding of extremism from overseas would represent an important step toward formulating policy to address this problem,” the reprot said, adding that Saudi Arabia has “sponsored a multimillion dollar effort to export Wahhabi Islam across the Islamic world, including to the Muslim communities in the West” since the 1960s.

Tom Wilson, who authored the study, believes that in the past 30 years, Saudi Arabia has spent at least £67 billion in its endeavour.

Saudi’s denial

In a statement to the BBC, the Saudi Arabian Embassy in London denied the report, calling it “baseless and lacking credible evidence”.

“We do not and will not condone the actions or ideology of violent extremism, and we will not rest until these deviants and their organisations are destroyed,” it added.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May had visited Saudi Arabia in April. She has been accused of being subservient to the Saudis for failing to release a report on the funding of extremist groups in the UK, The Telegraph reported.

What the Henry Jackson Society report claims: