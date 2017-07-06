An Indian Air Force aircraft crashed in Jodhpur’s Balesar village in Rajasthan on Thursday. Both the pilot and co-pilot ejected safely before the MiG-23 crashed, PTI reported.

The mishap took place during a training exercise. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered.

Rajasthan: IAF MIG-23 training aircraft crashes in Jodhpur's Balesar.More details awaited pic.twitter.com/2xfPSrtj6D — ANI (@ANI_news) July 6, 2017

This is the second such IAF incident this week. An Air Force chopper with three on board went missing near Sagalee in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district on Tuesday. The search is still on to locate the helicopter.

On May 23, an IAF Sukhoi fighter jet went missing with two crew members on board, disappearing after take off from the Tezpur Salonibari Air Force station in Assam. The wreckage was found three days later.