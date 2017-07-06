A look at the headlines right now:

VHP brings in three more truckfuls of stones to construct Ram Temple in Ayodhya: The organisation said more than a 100 trucks were expected to deliver more sandstone in the next few weeks. Teesta Setalvad used NGO funds on liquor, Gujarat government counsel tells Supreme Court: The bench has reserved its order on the activist’s plea against the state freezing her personal bank accounts and those of her organisations. Noted economist Paul Krugman blames demonetisation and RBI policies for poor GDP: The Nobel laureate said the central bank should loosen its regulations to tackle India’s inflation trends. IAF training aircraft crashes in Jodhpur’s Balesar village, pilots safe: A Court of Inquiry has been ordered. Eighth suspect in Hyderabad drug racket arrested by Telangana Excise Department: Officials said the suppliers used to procure high-end narcotics from the dark net and pay using Bitcoins. Saudi Arabia is the main source of funding for Islamist terror in the UK, claims think tank report: The Henry Jackson Society has called for a public inquiry into the alleged funding from Gulf nations, including Qatar. Nokia and Xiaomi sign multi-year patent sharing deal: They aim to explore augmented and virtual reality, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. Woman alleges she was fired by her company after TV channels claimed she had a lesbian wedding: She has alleged that Gozefo.com made the decision after her photo was broadcast on television with reports on her supposed nuptial. China’s latest solar power plant is shaped like a panda: Panda Green Energy built the farm with the UN with the aim to promote the use of sustainable resources among the country’s youth. Selfie sticks are now banned at 46 site museums, photos taken for commercial use will be charged: Photos taken for distribution will cost Rs 750 each, while filming at the locations will involve a non-refundable fee of Rs 50,000 per day per museum.