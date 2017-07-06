The big news: VHP gets truckloads of stones to build Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Gujarat has alleged that Teesta Setalvad used NGO funds on liquor, and economist Paul Krugman blamed demonetisation for India’s poor GDP.
A look at the headlines right now:
- VHP brings in three more truckfuls of stones to construct Ram Temple in Ayodhya: The organisation said more than a 100 trucks were expected to deliver more sandstone in the next few weeks.
- Teesta Setalvad used NGO funds on liquor, Gujarat government counsel tells Supreme Court: The bench has reserved its order on the activist’s plea against the state freezing her personal bank accounts and those of her organisations.
- Noted economist Paul Krugman blames demonetisation and RBI policies for poor GDP: The Nobel laureate said the central bank should loosen its regulations to tackle India’s inflation trends.
- IAF training aircraft crashes in Jodhpur’s Balesar village, pilots safe: A Court of Inquiry has been ordered.
- Eighth suspect in Hyderabad drug racket arrested by Telangana Excise Department: Officials said the suppliers used to procure high-end narcotics from the dark net and pay using Bitcoins.
- Saudi Arabia is the main source of funding for Islamist terror in the UK, claims think tank report: The Henry Jackson Society has called for a public inquiry into the alleged funding from Gulf nations, including Qatar.
- Nokia and Xiaomi sign multi-year patent sharing deal: They aim to explore augmented and virtual reality, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.
- Woman alleges she was fired by her company after TV channels claimed she had a lesbian wedding: She has alleged that Gozefo.com made the decision after her photo was broadcast on television with reports on her supposed nuptial.
- China’s latest solar power plant is shaped like a panda: Panda Green Energy built the farm with the UN with the aim to promote the use of sustainable resources among the country’s youth.
- Selfie sticks are now banned at 46 site museums, photos taken for commercial use will be charged: Photos taken for distribution will cost Rs 750 each, while filming at the locations will involve a non-refundable fee of Rs 50,000 per day per museum.