United States President Donald Trump believes that Russia “could have” interfered in the 2016 presidential elections that led to his victory against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, AFP reported on Thursday. This comes a day before Trump is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hamburg during the G20 summit.

The US president is currently on a four-day trip to Poland and Germany. On Thursday, Trump addressed a gathering at the Krasinski Square, where the monument commemorating the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against Nazis is situated. During his speech, Trump criticised Russia’s “destabilising behaviour,” AFP reported. He also warned North Korea of consequences for the country’s “very bad behaviour”.

Trump is being investigated for his alleged role in Russian meddling into the US election in November 2016. He has dismissed claims that his campaign associates had colluded with Moscow. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegation of orchestrating cyber attacksduring the polls.

Earlier, former FBI Director James Comey had stated before the US Senate Intelligence Committee that he was certain he was fired because of the president’s concerns about the Russia investigation.