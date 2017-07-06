A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

  1. 6% GDP is disappointing, says noted economist Paul Krugman as he blames demonetisation and RBI policies: The Nobel laureate said the central bank should loosen its regulations to tackle India’s inflation trends.  
  2. Sensex surges nearly 124 points to close at record high, Nifty rises 37 points: The surge was because of a recovery of the stock of state-owned lenders like State Bank of India.  
  3. Amazon invests Rs 1,680 crore more in India to bolster operations against local rival Flipkart: The global e-commerce portal said it will continue to expand its ecosystem in India.  
  4. SC warns Subrata Roy against ‘dishonouring’ deadline for Rs 552.21 crore deposit: The company has paid Rs 1,500 crore so far and has to pay Rs 9,000 crore more, the apex court said.  
  5. Nokia and Xiaomi sign multi-year patent sharing deal: They aim to explore augmented and virtual reality, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.  
  6. Flipkart in talks with Snapdeal as differences arise over reduced $850-million takeover offer: A deal is still possible, but differences over valuation could delay the process.  
  7. Former Tata Finance MD Dilip Pendse commits suicide in Mumbai office: Police discovered a note in which Pendse claimed that ‘personal reasons’ were responsible for his decision to end his life.  