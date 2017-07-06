The nationwide “Not In My Name” demonstrations gained more traction over the last few days with citizens from other parts of India taking a cue from protests held across the country. On June 28, citizens across the country had participated in the “Not In My Name” demonstrations against the spate of lynchings of Muslims and other incidents of communal and caste-based violence.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Kangra Citizens Rights Group staged a demonstration in Palampur on Thursday. Ranchi residents also marched in solidarity against the spate of violence.

Protestors march through Palampur in Himachal Pradesh [Credit: Kangra Citizens Rights Group]



In Kolkata on Wednesday, students from Jadavpur University, Presidency University, South City College and St Xavier’s University had staged a protest at Madhusudan Mancha in solidarity with the nationwide demonstrations, The Times of India reported.

In the commercial capital, Mumbai citizens had stirred up under the umbrella protest of “Nafrat ke Khilaaf Insaaniyat Ki Awaaz” from Mumbai’s Kotwal Garden to Chaityabhoomi in Dadar on July 3.

More than 500 people took part in the “Break the Silence” protests that were staged at Valluvar Kottam, Nungambakkam in Chennai on July 2.

Chennai citizens hold up posters condemning the lynchings and targeted violence. [Credit: Vinita Govindarajan]

People in Chennai unite against incidents of violence across the country [Credit: Vinita Govindarajan]

On June 28, crowds had gathered in at least 10 cities after Gurgaon-based documentary filmmaker Saba Dewan called for a peaceful protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The latest in the string of incidents that the protestors were demonstrating against was the killing of a young Muslim boy aboard a local train to Ballabhgarh, Haryana, on June 22.