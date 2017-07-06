A look at the headlines right now:

Circumstances not ideal for a Modi-Xi meeting at G20 Summit, says China referring to Sikkim standoff: India said there was no bilateral meeting planned between the two leaders, and that the armies of the two counties would most likely resolve the matter. Fresh violence breaks out in West Bengal’s Basirhat; BJP to send four-member team: The Mamata Banerjee government has reportedly declined the Centre’s offer of additional four companies of paramilitary forces. Tamil Nadu theatre owners call off strike after state government agrees to consider their demands: The association had been protesting against the 30% municipal tax imposed on movie tickets over and above GST. Donald Trump thinks Russia might have interfered in the 2016 US election, says report: This comes as the president is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Hamburg during the G20 summit on Friday. Election Commission to tally results of VVPAT slips and EVMs in 5% polling stations of each seat: This new process is likely to delay the announcement of results by three hours. Kerala minister G Sudhakaran apologises for using racial slur against World Bank official: The Public Works minister said he did not realise it was an insult. Medha Patkar, Yogendra Yadav and others detained during farmers’ rally in Mandsaur: The protestors were demanding better rates for their produce, a complete loan waiver and justice for those killed during the farmers’ agitation last month. Delhi’s Farzi Cafe employee booked after he allegedly duped customers of Rs 6 lakh by ‘cloning’ cards: The police believe that the cards were cloned, as all the unwarranted transactions were made when the customers had the cards in their possession. Madhya Pradesh HC grants bail to convicts Zahida Perzez and aide in Shehla Masood murder case: The two are currently lodged in Ujjain jail. Not in My Name protests gain traction across the country: Citizens in various regions took cue from the demonstrations held on June 28.