The big news: China rules out Modi-Xi meeting at G20 Summit amid standoff, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Fresh violence broke out in West Bengal’s Basirhat, and Tamil Nadu theatre owners called off their indefinite strike against double taxation.
- Circumstances not ideal for a Modi-Xi meeting at G20 Summit, says China referring to Sikkim standoff: India said there was no bilateral meeting planned between the two leaders, and that the armies of the two counties would most likely resolve the matter.
- Fresh violence breaks out in West Bengal’s Basirhat; BJP to send four-member team: The Mamata Banerjee government has reportedly declined the Centre’s offer of additional four companies of paramilitary forces.
- Tamil Nadu theatre owners call off strike after state government agrees to consider their demands: The association had been protesting against the 30% municipal tax imposed on movie tickets over and above GST.
- Donald Trump thinks Russia might have interfered in the 2016 US election, says report: This comes as the president is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Hamburg during the G20 summit on Friday.
- Election Commission to tally results of VVPAT slips and EVMs in 5% polling stations of each seat: This new process is likely to delay the announcement of results by three hours.
- Kerala minister G Sudhakaran apologises for using racial slur against World Bank official: The Public Works minister said he did not realise it was an insult.
- Medha Patkar, Yogendra Yadav and others detained during farmers’ rally in Mandsaur: The protestors were demanding better rates for their produce, a complete loan waiver and justice for those killed during the farmers’ agitation last month.
- Delhi’s Farzi Cafe employee booked after he allegedly duped customers of Rs 6 lakh by ‘cloning’ cards: The police believe that the cards were cloned, as all the unwarranted transactions were made when the customers had the cards in their possession.
- Madhya Pradesh HC grants bail to convicts Zahida Perzez and aide in Shehla Masood murder case: The two are currently lodged in Ujjain jail.
- Not in My Name protests gain traction across the country: Citizens in various regions took cue from the demonstrations held on June 28.