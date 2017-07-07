The Jammu and Kashmir government has heightened security across the state ahead of former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani’s first death anniversary on July 8. Besides state police forces and personnel deployed to fight militancy, nearly 21,000 additional central paramilitary troops have been deployed in the Valley, The Indian Express reported on Thursday.

“We will make decisions as per daily security assessment,” Inspector General Muneer Khan said, adding that all social networking sites had been blocked in the state from Thursday. “People will not be allowed to gather for rallies.’’

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said the Centre was “well prepared” to handle any situation in Kashmir. “We have sent 214 companies of central forces to control any situation that may arise on July 8 and during the Amarnath Yatra.”

Internet services blocked

The state has directed internet service providers to completely stop their services – both mobile and broadband – in Kashmir from 10 pm on Friday till further orders. “In view of the apprehensions of misuse of internet services by anti-national elements, which is likely to cause deterioration in law and order situation, you are directed to block all social media sites,” read the J&K government order, according to PTI.

Hizbul recruitment drive

The Hizbul Mujahideen is believed to have spread the word across the South Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian that it will carry out a recruitment drive in Wani’s village on his death anniversary, according to The Times of India. The superintendents of police of all the districts, especially these four, have started “operation clean up” to round up militant group workers operating to recruit young boys.

The July 8 encounter

Wani was among three militants gunned down by Indian forces during an operation in Anantnag’s Bumdoora village on July 8, 2016. His death had sparked statewide protests and clashes between civilians and security personnel, in which more than 90 people had died.

Separatists and the militant group have called for a complete shutdown in the state on Saturday.