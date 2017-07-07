The big news: J&K on high alert ahead of Burhan Wani’s death anniversary, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India and China have ruled out a Modi-Xi meeting at the G20 Summit, and the RBI has limited customer liability in online fraud cases.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Security stepped up across J&K ahead of Burhan Wani’s first death anniversary: The state government has ordered a complete shutdown of internet services – both mobile and broadband – from tonight till further orders.
- Circumstances not ideal for a Modi-Xi meeting at G20 Summit, says China referring to Sikkim standoff: India said there was no bilateral meeting planned between the two leaders, and that the armies of the two counties would most likely resolve the matter.
- RBI limits customer liability in online fraud cases, directs banks to register all for SMS alerts: The central bank said people cannot be made liable at all if they report unauthorised transactions within three working days.
- Fresh violence breaks out in West Bengal’s Basirhat; BJP to send four-member team: The Mamata Banerjee government has reportedly declined the Centre’s offer of additional four companies of paramilitary forces.
- Donald Trump thinks Russia might have interfered in the 2016 US election, says report: This comes as the president is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Hamburg during the G20 summit on Friday.
- Palestinians upset about PM Modi’s exclusive visit to Israel, ask him to bring back ‘days of Gandhi’: The Palestine Liberation Organisation described the ‘apparent shift in India’s position as huge and dangerous’.
- Tamil Nadu theatre owners call off strike after state government agrees to consider their demands: The association had been protesting against the 30% municipal tax imposed on movie tickets over and above GST.
- EC to tally results of paper trail slips and EVMs in 5% polling stations of each seat: This new process is likely to delay the announcement of results by three hours.
- Kerala minister G Sudhakaran apologises for using racial slur against World Bank official: The Public Works minister said he did not realise it was an insult.
- Delhi’s Farzi Cafe employee booked after he allegedly duped customers of Rs 6 lakh by ‘cloning’ cards: The police believe that the cards were cloned, as all the unwarranted transactions were made when the customers had the cards in their possession.