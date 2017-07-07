A look at the headlines right now:

Security stepped up across J&K ahead of Burhan Wani’s first death anniversary: The state government has ordered a complete shutdown of internet services – both mobile and broadband – from tonight till further orders.

Circumstances not ideal for a Modi-Xi meeting at G20 Summit, says China referring to Sikkim standoff: India said there was no bilateral meeting planned between the two leaders, and that the armies of the two counties would most likely resolve the matter. RBI limits customer liability in online fraud cases, directs banks to register all for SMS alerts: The central bank said people cannot be made liable at all if they report unauthorised transactions within three working days. Fresh violence breaks out in West Bengal’s Basirhat; BJP to send four-member team: The Mamata Banerjee government has reportedly declined the Centre’s offer of additional four companies of paramilitary forces. Donald Trump thinks Russia might have interfered in the 2016 US election, says report: This comes as the president is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Hamburg during the G20 summit on Friday. Palestinians upset about PM Modi’s exclusive visit to Israel, ask him to bring back ‘days of Gandhi’: The Palestine Liberation Organisation described the ‘apparent shift in India’s position as huge and dangerous’. Tamil Nadu theatre owners call off strike after state government agrees to consider their demands: The association had been protesting against the 30% municipal tax imposed on movie tickets over and above GST.

EC to tally results of paper trail slips and EVMs in 5% polling stations of each seat: This new process is likely to delay the announcement of results by three hours.

Kerala minister G Sudhakaran apologises for using racial slur against World Bank official: The Public Works minister said he did not realise it was an insult.

Delhi’s Farzi Cafe employee booked after he allegedly duped customers of Rs 6 lakh by ‘cloning’ cards: The police believe that the cards were cloned, as all the unwarranted transactions were made when the customers had the cards in their possession.