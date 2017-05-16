CBI raids Lalu Yadav’s homes, registers FIR over alleged corruption in IRCTC hotel allotment case
Searches were conducted at more than 12 locations in Delhi, Gurugram, Ranchi and Puri.
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday registered a case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav on allegations of corruption during his tenure as Railway minister in 2006, ANI reported. The agency is currently conducting raids at more than 12 locations, including their houses in Delhi, Gurugram, Patna, Ranchi and Puri.
The searches began at 5.30 am on Friday. Besides the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and his family members, former Managing Director of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation PK Goyal and Sarla, wife of Yadav’s close aide Prem Chand Gupta, have also been named in the CBI’s First Information Report, according to The Hindu reported.
Gupta served as the Minister of Corporate Affairs between 2007 and 2009.
Several RJD leaders gathered at Yadav’s house following the raids. They accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of “political vendetta”.
“Today is darkest day in Indian democracy,” RJD leader Manoj Jha told ANI. “We will not be cowed down by this. We will fight legally and politically.”
The hotel tenders case
The CBI has alleged that there were irregularities in the tenders allotted to private company Sujata Hotels for the development and maintenance of BNR Hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006. BNR Hotels are the Railways’ heritage hotels, which the IRCTC took over from the BNR Transport the same year. In exchange for this favour, Yadav is believed to have received a two-acre plot in Patna, where a mall is being built at present.
Benami land case
On June 20, the Income Tax department had charged Lalu Yadav, his son Tejashwi, daughter Misa Bharti and wife Rabri Devi in another land scam case under the anti-benami transactions Act. Investigators had provisionally attached a few immovable properties in connection with its inquiry into the Rs 1,000-crore benami land deal and tax evasion case in which Yadav and his family are believed to have a hand.