The big news: CBI files FIR against Lalu Yadav in Railway hotel tender scam, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: SC stayed a High Court order granting living entity status to Ganga and Yamuna, and PM Modi will discuss counter-terrorism at the G20 Summit.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI raids Lalu Yadav’s homes, registers FIR over alleged corruption in IRCTC hotel allotment case: Searches were conducted at more than 12 locations in Delhi, Gurugram, Ranchi and Puri.
- Ganga, Yamuna lose living entity status as Supreme Court stays Uttarakhand HC order: The categorisation gave the rivers the same legal rights as human beings.
- Economic growth, counter-terrorism on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s G20 agenda: At least 76 police officers were injured on Thursday in clashes against the summit in Hamburg in Germany.
- Police stop political parties from entering violence-hit Basirhat in West Bengal: Fresh clashes broke out on Friday, after which officers fired teargas shells and and began to baton-charge protestors.
- Women’s rights activist Trupti Desai, husband booked for caste atrocity, robbery: A former member of the Bhumata Ranragini has alleged that she had passed casteist remarks and had him beaten up.
- Microsoft confirms thousands of layoffs, mostly outside the US: The tech giant is shifting its sales strategy to focus more on cloud services than on its traditional server and desktop business.
- Actor Vikram Chatterjee, accused in model Sonika Chauhan’s death, arrested in Kolkata: The police said the TV celebrity had been absconding and trying to hide facts related to the case.
- Bengaluru Metro services resume after BMRCL officials and police hold negotiations: Namma Metro employees had called for a shutdown after the arrest of five of their colleagues following a scuffle with security personnel.
- IndiGo rules out joint venture with government in Air India deal: Founder Rakesh Gangwal said the airline will not be able to bring value to the proposal.
- Niger Army kills 14 civilians they believed were Boko Haram militants, says official: The victims, all unarmed farmers, were in a restricted zone in a village near the Nigerian border when they were gunned down by a patrol party.