Antarctica: One of the world’s biggest icebergs is about to break off from shelf

A massive iceberg, more than 2,000 square miles in area, is all set to detach itself from one of the largest floating ice shelves in Antarctica and float off into the Weddell Sea, which lies south of the tip of South America. Only three miles of ice continue to connect the iceberg to the Larsen C shelf, said a report by scientists working with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the University of California.
According to them, the iceberg will break off from the Larsen C ice shelf because of a crack that has extended to over 100 miles in recent months. Meanwhile, parts of the iceberg have already detached and begun to move rapidly towards the sea, said Adrian Luckman, a scientist monitoring Larsen C at Swansea University in Wales, according to Chicago Tribune.
The breaking off of the iceberg will not cause global warming, scientists say. But they fear it could destabilise the larger ice shelf, which is believed to be over 600 feet thick and contain roughly 1 trillion tons of ice.
The Larsen A ice shelf, far closer to the northern tip of the Antarctic peninsula – which experiences warmer temperatures – collapsed in 1995. In 2002, the Larsen B ice shelf, its southern cousin, situated slightly closer to the South Pole, also collapsed. But Larsen C is subject to cooler temperatures and is now breaking off, leading to fears of global warming impact.
However, scientists are divided on the impact of this split. Some believe that the breaking off of the iceberg may be a sign of global warming while others disagree. “We do not need to press the panic button for Larsen C. Large calving events such as this are normal processes of a healthy ice sheet, ones that have occurred for decades, centuries, millennia,” said Helen Amana Fricker, a scientist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, according to The Guardian.
Ignoring nutrition can undo months of marathon training
While you’ve got the gear and the training, don’t leave the nutrition behind.
Running long distances comes naturally to us. According to biologists, endurance running played an important role in our evolution. The human body stays cool by sweating rather than panting, giving us the ability to run distances that would overheat other animals, making us better hunters. So, while humans might not be the fastest mammals, when it comes to distances, we can outrun most animals.
However, as many aspiring marathon runner would testify, it’s not easy to achieve our running goals despite the hard training. To overcome this, the first step is to understand what goes on inside the body during the run.
In the first few seconds of the marathon, the muscles start using up ATP (adenosine triphosphate) - the energy molecules that the body gets from food. In the next few minutes, cells break down the glucose stored in muscles to release more ATP. You start breathing heavily, giving the body the influx of oxygen it needs to send to the muscle fibres. The heart starts beating faster, directing the blood towards the muscles. Within 10 minutes of the race, the body starts burning calories. The body temperature goes up activating the sweat glands which, in turn, release moisture to cool down the body. With the right endurance training, you feel strong as you take confident strides towards the finish line. At this point, there are two possible endings to this story. You could power through the race, endure and make it to the finish line. However, if you’ve neglected nutrition during your marathon prep, your story could have an alternate ending in which you ‘hit the wall’ and give up the race, regardless of the amount of training you had put in. This could be simply because your body has run out of glycogen – the body’s preferred energy source.
While most people focus on endurance training, it is equally, if not more, important to develop a robust nutrition strategy and avoid an instance where your body runs out of its energy reserves.
The recommended training time for a marathon ranges from 12- 20 weeks before the run. This time can be used to explore different meals, recipes and nutritional products that agree with your body and match the nutritional profile of a marathon diet. Carbohydrates with low GI index that release energy slowly such as wholegrain rice, pasta or porridge can be introduced in your regular diet in this stage. While pastas and whole grain rice are the more popular forms of carbohydrates, you should not force your body to accept them just a day before the marathon. Eating food which is alien to your stomach might lead to digestive problems, putting additional strain on the body. Hence, it is advised to gradually introduce these foods into your diet, so your body gets used to breaking them down. Ketan Apte, a recreational runner and certified marathon trainer from American College of Sports Medicine, advises “for the days leading up to the race, one should increase the amount of carbohydrates and proteins in regular meals to start storing energy for the D-day. One should also increase the body’s water intake 2 – 3 days before the marathon.” The night before meal and the marathon day breakfast are the two most crucial occasions that can make or break your run.
Intensive training and the marathon itself induces inflammation, skeletal muscle damage, cellular damage and suppresses the body’s immune system. The post marathon period is when nutrition assists in total recovery of the body. A constant supply of proteins like milk, cheese or white deliver amino acids to the body which are essential for repairing and rebuilding damaged muscle tissue.
It takes a serious amount of nutrition planning and training to become a marathon finisher. To ease the body into the physical demands of a marathon, there are now a number of 5k and 10k runs which help beginners train for the big run. Running for any distance demands a high level of dietary and physical discipline. However, nothing can match the elation felt at the finish line. The right nutrition can help you on your journey and motivate you to get fitter and faster for your next big run.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Nestlé India Limited and not by the Scroll editorial team.