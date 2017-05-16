The big news: G20 nations vow to crack down on terror funding, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The police said the Jharkhand lynching was pre-planned, and Maharashtra DIG recused herself from the alleged custodial killing in Byculla jail.
A look at the headlines right now:
- World leaders at G20 summit promise to fight terrorism, call for curbs on online radicalisation: The summit urged the member nations to promote political and religious tolerance and inclusiveness.
- Asgar Ansari’s murder was a well-planned attack, say Jharkhand Police: One Raj Kumar had followed him for 15 km on June 29, and was reportedly in constant touch with two main accused.
- Maharashtra DIG recuses herself from the alleged Byculla jail death case after Whatsapp messages go viral: Swati Sathe had reportedly sought support from her colleagues and monetary help for the bail of the six accused.
- India criticises North Korea over ICBM test, says it impacts national security: New South Korean ambassador to India Enna Park had said that changing the ‘mindset’ of Kim Jong Un requires efforts by all countries including India.
- Supreme Court stays counselling, admissions to IITs over grace marks controversy: The apex court directed all high courts not to entertain any plea on the matter.
- Constitution bench should decide on Aadhaar-related cases, says Supreme Court: The top court asked the Centre and petitioners to urge the chief justice of India to set up the proposed panel.
- RBI limits customer liability in online fraud cases, directs banks to register all for SMS alerts: The central bank said people cannot be made liable at all if they report unauthorised transactions within three working days.
- BJP tells Nitish Kumar after CBI raids to end alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav: Government, BJP have no role in CBI raids against Lalu Yadav, says Venkaiah Naidu.
- One of the world’s biggest icebergs is about to break off from shelf in Antarctica: While some scientists believe that the split may be a sign of global warming, others disagree.