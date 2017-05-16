The big news: ED raids premises of Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two civilians were killed in an alleged ceasefire violation in Poonch, and a treaty banning nuclear weapons was approved at the United Nations.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ED raids at Misa Bharti’s Delhi residence over alleged money laundering case: Search operations are currently under way at three locations, including Sainik Farms, across the national Capital.
- Two civilians killed in alleged ceasefire violation along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch: In a separate incident, two jawans were injured in Bandipora in a suspected militant ambush on the first death anniversary of Burhan Wani.
- First-ever treaty banning nuclear weapons approved at United Nations: US, UK and France, which are among the many nations to boycott the meeting, said the treaty ‘disregards the realities of international security environment’.
- Trump ‘pressed’ Putin over Russia’s alleged meddling in presidential polls, says Rex Tillerson: However, Russian foreign secretary said the US president ‘accepted’ his counterpart’s denial of any interference.
- India has ‘ulterior motives’ in claiming Doklam as part of tri-junction, says China: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said New Delhi was trying to enlarge the ‘point into an area’.
- Five injured after jet blast from SpiceJet flight shatters glass window of IndiGo bus at Delhi airport: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has initiated an investigation into the incident.
- Sikkim to move SC against West Bengal over alleged losses because of Gorkhaland agitation, say reports: MP PD Rai accused the Mamata Banerjee government of deliberately preventing supply of goods because Sikkim supports the movement.
- Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi disregarded elected government by appointing MLAs nominated by Centre, says DMK: Working President MK Stalin also accused the Centre of interfering in the functioning of states where there are Opposition governments.
- Anand Mahindra apologises after audio clip of HR asking Tech Mahindra employee to resign goes viral: The chairperson of the company said the authorities will take action to ensure such an incident is not repeated in the future.
- G20 leaders promise to fight terrorism, call for curbs on online radicalisation: The summit urged the member nations to promote political and religious tolerance and inclusiveness.