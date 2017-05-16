The big news: Mamata Banerjee orders judicial probe into West Bengal unrest, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: China has issued a safety advisory for its citizens in India, and the main accused behind Junaid Khan’s murder has been arrested.
A look at the headlines right now:
- West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee orders judicial inquiry into Basirhat violence: She also blamed the BJP for ‘destroying the federal structure of the country with the sole aim of grabbing power’.
- China issues safety advisory for its citizens in India amid Sikkim standoff: The advisory, which was issued on Friday, is valid for a month.
- Main accused arrested in Maharashtra’s Dhule in Ballabhgarh lynching case: The victim’s father, Jalaluddin, asked the government to introduce an anti-lynching law.
- Protestors clash with police near Burhan Wani’s hometown, curfew imposed in Tral: The two Hurriyat Conference factions have asked people to march to Tral to pay tributes to the slain Hizbul commander.
- ED raids at Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti’s residence over alleged money laundering case: Search operations are currently under way at three locations, including Sainik Farms, across the national Capital.
- Trump ‘pressed’ Putin over Russia’s alleged meddling in presidential polls, says Rex Tillerson: However, Russian foreign secretary said the US president ‘accepted’ his counterpart’s denial of any interference.
- G20 Summit leaders issue compromise statement on Paris climate pact, violent protests continue: Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka briefly took her father’s seat at a meeting with other world leaders.
- Mob attacks six men who were transporting buffaloes: The police arrived at the scene after the attackers escaped.
- First-ever treaty banning nuclear weapons approved at United Nations: US, UK and France, which are among the many nations to boycott the meeting, said the treaty ‘disregards the realities of international security environment’.
- Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi disregarded elected government by appointing MLAs nominated by Centre, says DMK: The DMK working president also accused the Centre of interfering in the functioning of states where there are Opposition governments.