Karnataka: RSS worker’s funeral procession in Mangaluru turns violent, 14 arrested
Sharath Madiwala, who was stabbed by a group of men outside his laundry shop on the night of July 4, succumbed to his injuries on Friday night.
Several people were injured and a number of vehicles damaged in stone pelting in Dakshina Kannada’s Bantwal region during Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker Sharath Madiwala’s funeral procession on Saturday, The Indian Express reported.
Madiwala, who ran a laundry shop on BC Road in Bantwal, was stabbed by a group of men outside his store on the night of July 4. He succumbed to his injuries on Friday night.
Over 1,000 people had turned up to pay their respects to the RSS worker on Saturday afternoon, the police said, according to News 18. Miscreants threw stones and soda bottles on people and vehicles passing the procession route near BC Road, just a few metres away from the spot where Sharath was attacked, The Times of India reported.
The police had to resort to baton charging and lob teargas shells to disperse the crowd. They said around eight to ten vehicles, including a bus, had been damaged during the procession.
Officers claimed to have brought the situation under control and arrested dozens of youths from different communities. Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar said 14 people had been arrested till Saturday evening.
An injured was taken to a nearby hospital. Mangaluru City and Dakshina Kannada Police had deployed hundreds of cops along NH75. Religious places and areas represented by minority community members were also heavily guarded.
A special team has been formed to nab Madiwala’s murderers, said Inspector General (West) Harisekharan. Karantaka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the strictest action would be taken against the culprits.
On Friday, Bantwal Police had detained more than 30 people, including BJP MPs Shobha Karandlaje and Nalin Kumar Katil, for violating prohibitory orders to protest the attack on Madiwala.
A resident of Kandur, Madiwala used to give physical training instructions in RSS shakhas. On July 4, he was stabbed around 9.30 pm while he was puling down the shutters of his shop. The police said the three assailants had come on a motorcycle. A fruit vendor in the market, named Abdul Rauf, had taken Madiwala to a private hospital in Mangaluru.